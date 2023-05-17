Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market to Grow at a Surprising CAGR of 25.40% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Strategies, Competitive Analysis and Regional Overview

BOSTON, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. Key players in the market, major collaborations, mergers,s and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the large-scale Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) marketing report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position, and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments, and geographical analysis. The winning Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.



The world-class Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) business report is a useful resource that provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2029. This market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. This market research report is promising and the way in which anticipated. The analysis and forecasting of market data using best statistical and coherent models, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major accomplishing factors in this market report. It brings together high-quality global market research for the success of the business at an international level.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market will exhibit a CAGR of 25.40% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the market value of USD 6,014.71 million by 2029.

Get a Sample PDF of the Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market

Electronic invoicing , or e-invoicing, refers to the generation of electronic bills through a digital platform for an exchange of products and services. It can be generated through numerous devices, such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets, and includes purchase orders, debit and credit notes, and payment vouchers that specify the terms and conditions of the payment. E-invoicing may also be deployed through the cloud and on-premises solutions that supply numerous different edges, such as improved invoice accuracy and knowledge quality, reduced instances of delayed payments, and quicker invoice-processing time and transparency. Except this, it aids in convenient pursuit of business transactions and minimizing the prices related to system style, customization, implementation, training, and maintenance.

Significant growth in the e-commerce industry and increasing personal disposable income are some of the major factors accelerating the growth of the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Furthermore, widespread adoption of advanced information technology (IT) solutions across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy, telecommunications and retail industries is propelling the market growth.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

The most prominent players in the Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market include.

Cognizant

Dell Inc.

Microsoft

Adobe

Marlabs Inc.

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

KELLTON TECH

Oracle

Google LLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Apple Inc.

Broadcom

PwC

Equinix, Inc.

Deloitte

Cognex Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens

Click Here to Download the Complete Research Study in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market

Important Features that are under Offering Market Highlights of the Reports:

Detailed Overview of this Market

Changes in industry market dynamics

Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

The historical, current, and projected market size in terms of quantity and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competition situation of this Market

Key companies and product strategies





Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

Finally, this Market Report is the authoritative source for market research that can dramatically accelerate your business. The report shows economic conditions such as major locales, item values, profits, limits, generation, supply, requirements, market development rates, and numbers

Key Market Segments Covered in Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Industry Research

On the basis of type,

on-premise

On the basis of end-user,

business-to-business,

business-to-consumer

On the basis of the application,

energy and utilities,

fast-moving consumer goods,

e-commerce,

banking,

financial services and insurance,

government

Investing in this study would grant you access to valuable information, including:

Comprehensive coverage of the Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market, both globally and broken down by regions.

Regional-level breakdowns of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Country-specific market size splits for the most important countries with major market shares.

Market share and revenue/sales data for the industry's leading players.

Analysis of market trends such as emerging technologies, products, and start-ups, as well as PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, and more.

Detailed market size data, including breakdowns by application/industry verticals.

Projections and forecasts for the market's future growth and development.

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market

Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the various technological advancements, such as the development of web and software-based invoicing applications that can be integrated with the cloud in this region. Asia-Pacific will however, register the highest compound annual growth rate for this period due to the emerging trend of document digitalization for efficient processing and compliance requirements in this region.

The country section of the electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

It's in your best interest to take this report into consideration because:

Strong and extensive research methods were used to construct this study. The thoroughness and precision of the market reports produced by Data Bridge Market Research have earned them a great reputation.

A complete picture of the competitive scenario of the Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market is depicted by this report.

The wide range of research on how these innovations may affect market expansion in the future.

The report's findings are presented in an approachable format, with accompanying visuals (such as histograms, bar graphs, pie charts, etc.) that make the data readily digestible.

The potential, threats, and difficulties in the Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) market, as well as the factors driving and restraining it, are discussed at length.

It gives an all-encompassing evaluation of the anticipated conduct of the future market and the changing market condition.

This study provides a number of strategic business approaches to assist you in making educated business decisions.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market, By Type Global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market, By Application Global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market, By End User Global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market, By Region Global Electronic-invoicing (e-invoicing) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-electronic-invoicing-e-invoicing-market

Explore More Reports:

Electronic Payment (ePayment) System Market , By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Hosted Point-Of-Sale, Security and Fraud Management, Transaction Management and Analytics), End-User (Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Hospitality, Transportation, Government), Payment Mode (Point of Sale, Online Sale), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-epayment-system-market

Electronic Passports Market , By Technology (Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Biometrics), Security (Basic Access Control (BAC), Password Authenticated Connection Establishment (PACE), Supplemental Access Control (SAC), Extended Access Control (EAC)), Type (Ordinary E-passport, Service and Diplomatic E-Passport), Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Business Travel, Leisure Travel), End-User (Adult, Child), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electronic-passports-market

Electronic Toll Collection Market , By Type (Transponder/Tag-Based, Others), Technology (RFID, DSRC, Others), Offering (Hardware, Back Office & Other Services), Application (Highways, Urban Areas), Parameters of Toll Amount (Distance Based, Point Based, Time Based, Perimeter Based), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-electronic-toll-collection-market

Telecom Cloud Billing Market , By Type of Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming, Embedded, Others), Application (Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Traffic Management, Billing and Provisioning, Others), Cloud Platform (Business Continuity as a Service (BCaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a service (IaaS), Others), Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), Rate of Charging Mode (Subscription-Based, Usage-Based), Service (Professional, Managed), User Type (Individuals, Enterprises), End User (Transportation, Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Other), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-telecom-cloud-billing-market

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market , By Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Type (Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, PIN or MO Base Window and Others), Features (Pre-Defined Window, PIN Defined, Mobile Originated and Mobile Terminated and Others), Authentication Type (Single Factors Authentication and Two Factor Authentication), Platform (Windows, Android and IOS), End Use (Apps and Games, Online Media and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-direct-carrier-billing-platform-market

Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market , By Type (Long Term, Short Term), Application (Individuals, Enterprises), Customer Type (Wireless, Fixed Line), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-telecom-billing-outsourcing-market

Medical Billing Software Market , By Type (Claims Scrubbing, Code and Charge Entry, Compliance Tracking, Professional Billing, Institutional Billing), Component (Solution, Services), Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Other), Pricing Option (One-Time, Annual, Monthly, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), End-User (Pharma and Medical) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-billing-software-market

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market , By Component (In-House and Outsourced), Service (Front End, Middle End and Back End), End-User (Hospitals, Physician Offices and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-medical-billing-outsourcing-market

Subscription & Billing Management Market , By Component (Software, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, IT, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Public Sector and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-subscription-and-billing-management-market

Direct Carrier Billing Market By Component (Hardware, Software and Services) ,Type (Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, PIN or MO Base Window and Others), Features (Pre-Defined Window, PIN Defined, Mobile Originated and Mobile Terminated and Others), Authentication Type (Single Factors Authentication and Two Factor Authentication), Platform (Windows, Android and IOS), End Use (Apps and Games, Online Media and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-direct-carrier-billing-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: