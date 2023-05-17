New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $57.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$57.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 31% over the period 2022-2030. qPCR & Multiplexing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 33% CAGR and reach US$25.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Next Generation Sequencing segment is readjusted to a revised 26.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 30.1% CAGR
The Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 30.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.9% and 26.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies
- Almac Group
- Cepheid
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- GE Healthcare
- Genomic Health
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Janssen Global Services
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Myriad Genetics
- Novartis AG
- Opko Health
- PerkinElmer
- Qiagen
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for qPCR &
Multiplexing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for qPCR & Multiplexing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Sequencing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Sequencing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for LOAC &
RT-PCR by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for LOAC & RT-PCR by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biomarker Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Biomarker Development by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CTC
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for CTC Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Proteomic Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Proteomic Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Genetic Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Genetic Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Monitoring by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Monitoring
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Companion Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 8-Year Perspective for Companion Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prognostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 8-Year Perspective for Prognostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Screening by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 28: World 8-Year Perspective for Cancer Screening by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Risk
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 8-Year Perspective for Risk Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 36: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 42: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 48: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 54: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 60: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 72: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 78: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC &
RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Biomarker
Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Genetic Analysis
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Next
Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Therapeutic
Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics, Cancer
Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation Cancer
Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation
Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 90: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application -
Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis,
Genetic Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 91: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function -
Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,
Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation
Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application -
Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis,
Genetic Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function -
Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,
Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years
2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 100: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - qPCR &
Multiplexing, Next Generation Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for qPCR & Multiplexing, Next Generation
Sequencing, LOAC & RT-PCR and Other Technologies for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 102: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Application -
Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic Analysis,
Genetic Analysis and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 103: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biomarker Development, CTC Analysis, Proteomic
Analysis, Genetic Analysis and Other Applications for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics by Function -
Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics, Prognostics,
Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Next Generation
Cancer Diagnostics by Function - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Therapeutic Monitoring, Companion Diagnostics,
Prognostics, Cancer Screening and Risk Analysis for the Years
2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $57.8 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Next Generation Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032334/?utm_source=GNW