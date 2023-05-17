Real-time Finance Observability platform Bluecopa recognized as Hot Vendor by HFS Research

Hyderabad, Telangana, India, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluecopa, the Real-time Financial Observability platform, today shared a significant milestone in their journey by being recognized as the HFS OneOffice Hot Vendor 2023 .





HFS Hot Vendors are an exclusive group of emerging players possessing distinct offerings, ecosystem robustness, client impact, financial position, and have the vision and strategy to impact and disrupt the market.

HFS named Bluecopa an HFS OneOffice Hot Vendor for its overarching vision to break down silos by bringing together customers’ financial and operational data in one place to help finance leaders free more time to delve deeper into strategic finance. It aims to provide a “third-eye” view of the data by enabling real-time insights. The core strengths are the platform's decision intelligence technology empowering finance leaders and it’s ease of use, coupled with an extremely customer-focused team available to resolve any queries, one of the analysts added.

“Our research has consistently shown that data-driven finance is not a question of if, but when. Finance leaders want trusted, high-quality, and shareable data to enable better business decision-making, and bluecopa's mission to smoothen the journey is commendable. We see bluecopa as a high potential startup with promising early results on improving finance data observability."

- Reetika Fleming, Executive Research Leader at HFS Research.

About HFS

HFS is a unique analyst organization that combines deep visionary expertise with rapid demand-side analysis of the Global 2000. Their analysts are respected for their no-nonsense insights based on demand-side data and engagements with industry practitioners. They publish more than 300 reports every year, produce 100+ events and conferences annually, and work closely with more than 500 clients around the world. HFS Research is grounded in primary data from one-on-one discussions with enterprise leaders and more than 10,000 surveys conducted annually across the Global 2000.

About Bluecopa

Bluecopa is a modern Real-time Finance Observability platform that helps fast growing businesses connect, monitor and analyze data better. The platform reimagines outdated Finance operations by connecting with 100+ applications to accelerate data to decision cycles.