RTI Named to Best Companies for Women to Advance List 2023 from Parity.org

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced it has been named to the 2023 Parity.Org Best Companies for Women to Advance™ List for the third year in a row. The ParityLIST ™ program recognizes organizations that are creating a culture and conditions in which women can rise through recruiting, promotion, compensation practices, leadership representation, and benefits and policies that collectively help companies achieve gender parity. RTI joins 43 other companies in the national recognition.

Companies recognized were rated in areas of equality in hiring and promotion practices, inclusion, representation of women in leadership, and enablers, such as benefits and other policies, that help companies achieve equitable outcomes. Additionally, RTI offers outstanding support for working mothers, from flexible schedules, work-from-home options, and maternity and paternity leave.

RTI actively recruits, mentors, and promotes women, especially into key roles where they can serve to increase perspectives and as role models for others. Additionally, RTI formed a committee, AllrWelcome, dedicated to increasing ethnic and gender representation at RTI, acknowledging and celebrating differences to create a more inclusive workplace, and striving for equitable recruiting, career development, advancement, and pay. In line with RTI’s purpose of acknowledging and celebrating differences to make an inclusive environment, the company launched a quarterly newsletter where RTI employees can share their personal stories. This has helped inspire employees to continue learning about others, encouraging them to share their own stories and appreciate the impact that their unique journeys bring to RTI.

“At RTI, we are proud that a high percentage of women are represented in management positions across the company, including Engineering, Sales and Executive roles, most of whom have been promoted from within," said Patty Escobar, Senior People & Culture Partner at RTI. "It is with this balance in leadership that we can cultivate a workforce that is inclusive and focused on the wellness of our people, where everyone is heard, respected and included."

“It’s gratifying to see that the companies on this year’s ParityLIST are not letting up or losing focus,” said Parity.Org President Dina Schenk. “They are continuing to innovate and to invest in leveling the playing field so that all employees have equal and equitable opportunities to be hired, to be recognized, and to thrive.”

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,800 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

About Parity.Org

Parity.Org is the leading impact organization increasing representation of women and people of color in organizational leadership, where the gap is the widest. We take a pragmatic and research-based approach, offering a range of proven best practices and industry-leading tools for not only reaching—but sustaining—diversity in leadership. Learn more at Parity.Org and follow us on LinkedIn .

