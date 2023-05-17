Trina Lally Joins PetVivo Holdings, Inc. as the Northeast Business Development Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the "Company") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals and animal athletes is pleased to announce that Trina Lally has accepted a position with the Company as its new Business Development Manager for the Northeast Region of the United States.



"Trina is a tremendous addition to our sales and distribution team,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “The sales experience Trina brings in the equine and small animal fields is extraordinarily valuable to our efforts in introducing our innovative product Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ technology to veterinarians throughout the Northeast states as well as the rest of the United States”

Prior to joining Petvivo, Trina spent three years as a distribution Territory Manager with Patterson Veterinary Supply in upstate New York. While there she was Rookie of the Year in 2021 and participated as a mentor in the Leadership Mentor Program. Trina has spent the majority of her career totaling twenty-two years with Merck Animal Health in the Northeast United States. She started her career at Merck working seven years in the companion animal division and transitioned to the equine team as soon as it was formed spending an additional fifteen years as an Equine Specialist in the Northeast. Trina is a pre-vet grad from the University of New Hampshire and has several years of experience as a small and large animal veterinary technician. Trina comes to the table with extensive knowledge and established relationships in the equine industry in her area.

“I am excited to join the PetVivo sales and marketing team to contribute to commercialization of life changing veterinary medical devices,” said Ms. Lally. “I truly believe Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology has the ability to improve the medical outcomes of animals suffering from lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis, thereby enhancing the lives of animals and their owners.”

