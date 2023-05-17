NRTC Integration Underway in Preparation for Production Start of Class 3 EV Cab Chassis Truck

Vehicle production to begin in Tunica, MS, July 2023 with deliveries and revenue expected in August and September 2023

BREA, Calif., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces vehicle production will begin in July 2023 at Mullen’s Manufacturing Center in Tunica, Mississippi.

Mullen’s manufacturing group has partnered with NRTC Automation (“NRTC”) out of Birmingham, Alabama, for Class 3 assembly line installation and integration, which includes all robotics and automation systems for vehicle production. Recent capital expenditures in Tunica include addition of Automated Guided Vehicles to transport vehicles through assembly stations in the plant, installation of robotics, water test booth and end-of-line diagnostics. NRTC will support Mullen’s Class 3 operation through launch and also provide ongoing support of the production as Mullen ramps up to meet the full market demand from its commercial customers.

To date, the Company has received $279 million in purchase orders for Mullen Class 1 and Class 3 EV Vans and Trucks from Randy Marion Automotive Group. Randy Marion, based in North Carolina, is one of the largest commercial vehicle dealer groups in the U.S.

The headcount at the Tunica facility has grown steadily in anticipation of vehicle production. Mullen recently announced the hiring of an additional 35 plant staff to support production start of the Class 3 vehicle program.

“Finalizing the infrastructure and capital assets to support the operation on time is a critical task,” said John Taylor, SVP of global manufacturing operations for Mullen Automotive. “I have been through many start-ups, and the support that we have received from NRTC to-date has been extraordinary.”

Mike Vagi, president of NRTC Automation, said, “Working with Mullen’s team from the beginning of this project, and to be a key team member responsible to bring the Mullen THREE to market is a role that we take very seriously.”

“It’s gratifying to see our Class 3 vehicle production line coming together in Tunica and even more validating to know we will have vehicles coming off the line and delivered to customers later this summer,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen’s Commercial Manufacturing Center is located in Tunica, Mississippi, and is in close proximity to all major rail lines, interstates, Mississippi river systems, and air logistics, placing it in a primary logistical center of North America.

