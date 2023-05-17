Farmington Hills, MI, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danette Stenta

Senior Vice President of Marketing

(248) 737-6123

dstenta@beztak.com

Beztak Named One of the Country’s Largest Apartment Firms

National Multifamily Housing Council Releases 2023 List of Nation’s Top 50 Owners, Managers, Top 25 Builders, Developers and Top 10 Syndicators

WASHINGTON, D.C. May 17, 2023 – Beztak Properties earned national recognition today by making the National Multifamily Housing Council’s (NMHC) 2023 NMHC 50, the annual ranking of the nation’s largest apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators. Beztak is the 44th apartment manager in the country, with 37,036 apartments managed.

“It’s an honor to be included in the NMHC Top 50 Managers list, for the fourth year in a row,” said Sam Beznos, CEO. “It is rewarding to see Beztak’s growing footprint continue to be recognized as a Top Manager, not only because it corroborates our reputation as a leading development, construction, and management company, but even more so, as it is a true testament to our team members and their relentless efforts to provide an unparalleled customer service experience, which has solidified Beztak's position as a market leader in the industry.“

For more than 60 years, Beztak has developed, built, managed and invested in commercial, industrial and luxury residential and senior living real estate throughout the United States. Beztak currently manages close to 200 market rate properties or over 37,000 apartments, throughout 16 states and 60 markets nationwide.

This year marks the 34th edition of the NMHC Top 50 lists. NMHC partners with Kingsley Associates, a leading real estate research and consulting firm for the NMHC 50’s research and analysis. All apartment owners, managers, developers, builders and syndicators are invited to answer a survey questionnaire that asks about their prior year activities. Apartment owners, managers and syndicators are ranked based on their portfolio holdings (either owned or managed) as of January 1, 2023, while developers and builders are ranked based on the number of units started in 2022.

For more details about the NMHC 50, visit nmhc.org/50

Based in Washington, D.C., the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) is the leadership of the apartment industry. We bring together the prominent owners, managers and developers who help create thriving communities by providing apartment homes for 38.9 million Americans, contributing $3.4 trillion annually to the economy. NMHC provides a forum for insight, advocacy and action that enables both members and the communities they help build to thrive. For more information, contact NMHC at 202/974-2300, email the Council at info@nmhc.org, or visit NMHC's website at nmhc.org.