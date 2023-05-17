Pet Transport Service Market Size to Reach USD 1,343.21 Million by 2032, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pet transport service market is projected to grow from USD 721.64 million in 2022 to USD 1,343.21 million By 2032, at a CAGR of 6.41% during the forecast period 2023-2032.



Pet transport service moves pets or companion animals from one place to another, locally, nationally or internationally. Pet transport services can be done by land, air or sea. There are many reasons someone might need to use a pet moving service, such as when moving to a new home, going on vacation, or changing jobs.



The growing popularity of pet ownership, the increasing need for quality pet services, and rising disposable incomes are driving the growth of the pet transport service market. Moreover, the growing acceptance of pet-friendly travel is also anticipated to boost the market's rise. In addition, the growing number of nuclear households and the working population is further fueling the growth of this market. Besides, the growing understanding of animal health and welfare is also expected to drive the market for professional pet transport services in the coming years.



Competitive Strategy



To boost their market situation in the global pet transport service market, the prominent industry players aim to take the approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, product innovations, and recent developments.



• In November 2021: American Airlines Cargo collaborated with My Pet Cab in the PetEmbark program to offer pet home delivery after they fly to their destination. My Pet Cab vehicles have secondary air systems, remote cameras, electronically monitored thermometers, and vehicle monitoring systems. American Airlines Cargo has also released a new video guide with guidelines for booking pets on American Airlines, including information on everything from kennel guidelines to approved travel conditions and pick-up times.



Market Growth & Trends



• The pet transport service market is growing due to the rising trend of pet owners for cost-effective, safer and convenient transportation facilities to pick up and drop off their furry pets. Frequent veterinary visits, sitting, boarding, grooming, and other veterinary services add to the daily travel needs of today's pets, as most owners are constantly busy with personal work. Additionally, increased enrollment in pet training schools reveals opportunities to provide animals with transportation options from designated taxi or bus facilities. These aspects increase pet taxi services and are anticipated to drive the market's growth. Besides, the growing pet adoption in developing economies further fuels the market's growth.

The pet type segment is classified into cats, dogs, birds and others. In 2022, the dogs’ segment accounted for the largest market share, with 61.83% and a market revenue of USD 446.19 million.



The travel type segment includes domestic travel and international travel. In 2022, the domestic travel segment dominated the market with the largest share of 73.18% and a market revenue of USD 528.09 million.



The booking type section is divided into online & phone bookings and offline bookings. In 2022, the online & phone bookings segment led the market with the largest share of 71.04% and market revenue of USD 512.65 million.



The application segment consists of personal and commercial. In 2022, the personal segment dominated the market with the largest share of 72.80% and market revenue of USD 525.35 million.



Key Findings:



Regional Segment Analysis of the Pet Transport Service Market



• North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North American region registered the largest market share, with 37.51% revenue in 2022 and a market revenue of USD 270.68 million.



The United States is expected to be the biggest market for pet transport services owing to the large number of pet owners in the country. Besides, the existence of a large number of market players providing pet transportation services is also anticipated to boost the growth of the North American market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness notable growth in the coming years owing to the growing popularity of pet ownership and increasing disposable earnings. The rising trend of pet care and increasing per capita income are significant factors anticipated to drive the market's growth in the South American region.



Key Players Operating in the Global Pet Transport Service Market are:



• American Airlines

• Amerijet

• Air Animal Inc.

• Animal Motel

• Animal Airways

• CARRYMYPET

• Copa Airlines

• Delta Air Lines

• DSV

• FedEx

• Fly Pets PetRelocation Inc.

• IAG Carg

• Lan Cargo S.A.

• Pet Travel Inc.

• PetSino Happy Tails Travel Inc.

• Pacific Pet Transporters

• Pet Air Carrier LLC

• Pets By Air

• PetSpot

• Southwest Airlines

• The Caribbean Pet

• United Airlines

• World Pet Travel



This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2032. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global pet transport service market based on the below-mentioned segments:



Global Pet Transport Service Market by Pet Type:



• Cats

• Dogs

• Birds

• Others



Global Pet Transport Service Market by Travel Type:



• Domestic Travel

• International Travel



Global Pet Transport Service Market by Booking Type:



• Online & Phone Bookings

• Offline Bookings



Global Pet Transport Service Market by Application:



• Personal

• Commercial



About the report:



The global pet transport service market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes opportunities, challenges, driving factors, and restraints for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, raw material analysis, supply and demand analysis, distribution analysis, competitor position grid analysis, attractiveness analysis, and marketing channels analysis.



