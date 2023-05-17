Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 49.678 billion, at a CAGR of 11.56% by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Research Report Information by Technology, Region, Product, and End Users - Forecast Till 2030”, the global Solar PV Mounting Systems market is predicted to bolter substantially during the review era from 2022 to 2030 at a substantial growth rate of around 11.56%. The reports further predict the market will acquire nearly USD 49.678 billion by the end of 2030. As per the documents, the Solar PV Mounting Systems market was valued at nearly USD 23.1 billion in 2022.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Overview:

The global Solar PV Mounting Systems industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the market's performance is the need for clean energy. Furthermore, the plans to encourage the use of solar PV mounting systems are also considered one of the crucial parameters supporting the development of the global market. Moreover, the growing trends in the construction of integrated PV systems are projected to boost the market's development over the coming years.

Competitive Analysis

The listing of the prominent leaders across the global market for Solar PV Mounting Systems includes players such as:

Xiamen Grace Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

RBI Solar Inc

Clenergy

Quick Mount PV

Tata International Ltd.

K2 Systems GmbH

Xiamen Universe Solar Tech. Co. Ltd.

SolarWorld AG

Xiamen Corigy New Energy Technology Co. Ltd

Unirac Inc.

PV Racking

Schletter Group

Van der Valk Solar Systems BV

Land Power Solar Technology Co. Ltd.

Mounting System GmbH

Among others.





Solar PV Mounting Systems Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The global Solar PV Mounting Systems industry has lately demonstrated immense development. The primary parameter causing a surge in the market's performance is the need for clean energy. Furthermore, the plans to encourage the use of solar PV mounting systems are also considered one of the crucial parameters supporting the development of the global market. Moreover, the growing trends in constructing integrated PV systems will boost the market's development over the coming years. In addition, the factors such as the standard of living for people, growing focus on lowering carbon emissions, and increasing investment in the field of renewable power generation are also projected to catalyze the market performance over the review timeframe.

Market Restraints

On the contrary, some parameters may restrict the market's development. The main parameter limiting the market's development is the high costs associated.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2030: USD 49.67 billion

2032: Significant Value CAGR during 2023-2032 11.56% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Technology, End User and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of solar installations has increased need for mounting structures. Key Market Dynamics expanding patterns for installing integrated PV systems Plans to encourage the use of solar PV mounting systems



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on several industry areas worldwide. The Solar PV Mounting Systems market is no different than others. The market experienced a tremendous setback during the pandemic, given the halt of several industrial operations and manufacturing activities. However, with the world recovering from the impact caused by the global health hazard, the market is anticipated to grow considerably over the coming years.

Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Segment Analysis

Among all the products, the rooftop segment is anticipated to ensure the top spot across the global market for solar PV mounting systems over the review timeframe. The segment's growth is ascribed to the rooftop solar panels' greater coverage and low need for upkeep.

Among all the technologies, the fixed inverter technology is likely to secure the leading position across the global market for solar PV mounting systems over the review timeframe.

Among all the end-use sectors, the utility segment is anticipated to lead the global market for solar PV mounting systems over the review timeframe, given mainly to the increased investment in the construction of utility-scale solar power plants, solar parks, and other large solar structures.



Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Regional Analysis

The global Solar PV Mounting Systems market is studied across five major parts: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle & Africa.

The research reports by MRFR suggest that the Asia-Pacific region held the top position across the global Solar PV Mounting Systems industry in 2022, with the largest contribution of around USD 10.57 billion. The regional market contributed nearly 45.80% across the global market. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the increased installation of solar power projects across India and China. Solar panels are widely sold in these countries, both internationally and in the Asia Pacific. Furthermore, China's Solar PV Mounting Systems market is anticipated to secure the largest share across the regional market. On the other hand, the Indian market is projected to showcase the highest growth rate over the coming years.

The European regional Solar PV Mounting Systems market is anticipated to ensure the second position globally. The main parameters supporting the regional market's development are the availability of cutting-edge treatment facilities along with government backing. Germany is considered to be the largest growth contributor across the region. At the same time, the UK is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate over the coming years.



The North American regional market for solar PV mounting systems is anticipated to showcase the highest growth rate over the assessment period. The main parameter supporting the development of the regional market is the growing use of electricity that is now being generated by solar power systems across the region.

