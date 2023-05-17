Photonics Market Size and Growth Report | 2023-2028

Pune, India, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global photonics market size is expected to further expand from USD 802.5 billion in 2021 to USD 1,267.3 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2028. The global photonics market demonstrated remarkable growth, with a valuation of USD 750.2 billion in 2020.

An in-depth analysis indicates that the demand for photonics-enabled devices will be particularly noticeable across various sectors such as information and communication, healthcare, and industrial production. Light-based technology has gained significant popularity in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for advanced technology.

The list of Companies Profiled in the Photonics Market are:

TRUMPF (Ditzingen, Germany)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Hamamatsu-city, Japan)

IPG Photonics Corporation (Massachusetts, U.S.)

Molex (Illinois, U.S.)

Innolume (Dortmund, Germany)

II-VI Incorporated (Pennsylvania, U.S.)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (California, U.S.)

One Silicon Chip Photonics Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

NKT Photonics A/S (Birkerød, Denmark)

AIO CORE (Tokyo, Japan)

SICOYA GMBH (Berlin, Germany)

RANOVUS (Ontario, Canada)

Competitive Landscape

Stakeholders to Emphasize Collaborations to Gain Competitive Edge

To gain a competitive edge, industry players are expected to focus on product launches, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, and research and development activities during the assessment period. Current dynamics indicate industry participants will invest in geographical expansion.

Report Coverage

The report provides a comprehensive view of the global market by employing both quantitative and qualitative assessments. It utilizes bottom-up and top-down approaches to offer a holistic perspective on product mapping. The research incorporates numerous primary interviews conducted with opinion leaders, suppliers, and other stakeholders. Primary data was collected through emails, telephonic conversations, and questionnaires, while secondary sources such as press releases, SEC filings, and websites were referred to.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 6.7 % 2028 Value Projection USD 1267.3 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 802.5 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 120 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Products Types

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Photonics Industry Growth Drivers Bullish Policies Fuel Investments in Europe Asia Pacific Emerges as a Promising Hub for R&D Investments in the Photonics Market

Segmentation

In terms of application, the market is segmented into information, displays, photovoltaics, medical technology, measure and machine vision, production technology, communication, lighting, optical component, and defense and security.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Market Growth Drivers and Restraints

Bullish Demand from Additive Manufacturing to Spur Growth Potentials

The growing adoption of additive manufacturing, particularly in sectors like automotive and chemical plants, is expected to drive the photonics market. The emergence of Industry 4.0 has made sensor-monitored mechanical parts more popular in both emerging and advanced economies. Additionally, the expanding use of laser beam diagnostics and precise performance measures will strengthen the position of leading companies striving to increase their market penetration.

However, the industry growth may be hindered by stringent environmental regulations imposed by watchdogs like REACH. Regulatory restrictions, such as RoHS, which limits the use of certain substances in electrical and electronic equipment, including cadmium, mercury, flame retardants, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB), and chromium VI, could impact the market.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific to Provide Promising Opportunities with Rising Investments in R&D

Asia Pacific is poised to offer promising opportunities due to its growing investments in research and development (R&D) and increasing industrialization. Countries like China have significantly increased their investments in photonics technology. With a rise in production technology and communication applications, industry players are expected to continue investing in the region.

The presence of leading companies makes the U.S. and Canada attractive investment destinations. The photonics market in North America is projected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. This trend is primarily driven by the inherent ability of light to enhance high-speed data processing and operate at ambient temperature.

In Europe, investments in photonic devices across countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, and Italy will contribute to a strong industry outlook. For instance, in June 2021, the European Photonics Industry Consortium and a nonprofit industry association introduced significant EU acceleration initiatives in various application areas, including automotive and architectural lighting. The region will also benefit from robust demand in defense and security sectors and supportive government policies.

Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Application Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Photonics Industries Supply Chain Challenges Steps were taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Photonics Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Application (Value) Displays Information Photovoltaics Measure and Machine Vision Medical Technology Production Technology Lighting Communication Defence and Security Optical Component By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

