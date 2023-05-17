Marias Technology Contracted by Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company

COVINGTON, Ohio, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marias Technology, a provider of software testing and implementation services to the insurance industry, has been contracted by Illinois Mutual Life Insurance Company to provide software testing services for their company’s policy administration system.

“Marias has a strong reputation for their software testing services,” said Rich Tarkowski, Vice President of Information Technology at Illinois Mutual. “We are confident they will work well alongside our staff to enhance our existing testing efforts.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Marias will work closely with Illinois Mutual staff members to provide software testing services for their policy administration system. This agreement further reinforces the recent Marias expansion into the life and disability insurance sector of the industry.

“We are very excited to be working with Illinois Mutual,” said R. Christopher “Chris” Haines, President and CEO of Marias. “We are grateful to Rich and his team for this opportunity, and what it means to our continued expansion into life and disability insurance.”

About Marias Technology

Marias Technology, headquartered in Covington, Ohio, a privately held company, offers insurance technology services to property/casualty and life/disability insurance companies. Services range from system testing and configuration to defining specifications and defect analysis and investigation. For more information, please visit www.mariastechnology.com, email info@mariastechnology.com , or call 866-611-2212.

About Illinois Mutual

Illinois Mutual, located in Peoria, Illinois, is an experienced provider of life insurance, disability income insurance and voluntary worksite insurance products. Founded by the same family that leads the Company today, Illinois Mutual has demonstrated a strong commitment to employees, agents and policyowners for more than 110 years. Additional company information is available at www.IllinoisMutual.com.

