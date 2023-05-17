New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Near Infrared Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032317/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Near Infrared Imaging Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Near Infrared Imaging estimated at US$805.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 19.8% over the period 2022-2030. Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.3% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Reagents segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $235.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.1% CAGR
The Near Infrared Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$235.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$586.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.2% and 17.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Artinis Medical Systems
- Bruker
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Fluoptics
- Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
- Infrared Thermal Imaging and Near IR Illumination Products
- Innopharma Labs
- IRCameras LLC
- Karl Storz SE & Co. KG
- Leica Microsystems
- LI-COR, Inc.
- Malvern Panalytical Ltd
- Medtronic
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Olympus Corporation
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Quest Medical Imaging BV
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Stryker
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Near Infrared Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Devices by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Devices by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Reagents by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Reagents by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Reagents by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research Laboratories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Research Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Research Laboratories
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cancer Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cancer Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Cancer Surgeries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gastrointestinal Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Gastrointestinal Surgeries
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Gastrointestinal
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiovascular Surgeries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Surgeries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular
Surgeries by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Preclinical Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Preclinical Imaging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Near Infrared Imaging Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices and
Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer
Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging,
Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer
Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer
Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging,
Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging,
Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging,
Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices
and Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &
Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals &
Clinics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Near Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging,
Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic /
Reconstructive Surgeries and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal
Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive
Surgeries and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Near Infrared Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Product - Devices and Reagents -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Devices and Reagents Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Devices and
Reagents for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Companies, Research Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research
Laboratories and Hospitals & Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Near Infrared Imaging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories
and Hospitals & Clinics for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Near
Infrared Imaging by Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer
Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular
Surgeries, Plastic / Reconstructive Surgeries and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Near Infrared Imaging by
Application - Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries,
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
