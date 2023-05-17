Chain Reaction and ePIC Blockchain Forge Collaboration for Hashing Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chain Reaction , a semiconductor company focused on disruptive blockchain and privacy hardware, and ePIC Blockchain , a Bitcoin mining system leader, announced today they are collaborating to produce ePIC’s next-generation hashing systems for Bitcoin mining. The systems, expected in late 2023, will be based on Chain Reaction’s EL3CTRUM ASICs.



The Bitcoin network is headed towards one zettahash per second of computation speed, necessitating wider adoption of advanced technology. Additionally, as the projected halving in mid-2024 approaches, Bitcoin miners are eagerly sourcing and securing hardware that can provide ever-increasing efficiency.

Partnering to leverage their expertise in ASICs, GPUs, network design and system domains, Chain Reaction and ePIC Blockchain are delivering high-performance and efficient solutions for the Bitcoin proof-of-work problem. This partnership will facilitate scalability and help meet the rapidly evolving requirements of the industry.

ePIC is leveraging Chain Reaction’s expertise and knowledge to deploy new generations of hardware that will benefit its customers.

“We are excited to partner with ePIC Blockchain to deliver the next generation of high-performance hashing systems for Bitcoin mining,” said Alon Webman, CEO of Chain Reaction. “Bringing together our cutting-edge ASICs with ePIC's expertise in BTC hashing systems enables us to provide data centers with a great opportunity to add capacity."

"At ePIC Blockchain, we are committed to driving innovation in the BTC mining industry with high efficiency hashing systems,“ said Jim Seto, CEO of ePIC Blockchain. “We are excited to build systems based on Chain Reaction's best-in-class products and utilize their engineering expertise.”

About Chain Reaction

Chain Reaction is engineering the future of disruptive blockchain and privacy technologies. The company accelerates compute performance, enabling organizations to adopt and scale solutions to the world's most complex problems. Partnering with cloud and data centers, Chain Reaction transforms compute infrastructure with custom ASICs and systems that optimize for low-power, high-performance compute. Purpose-built and custom-designed, its solutions power the next generation of secure, scalable, and green computing to help protect people, privacy, and the planet.

For more information, visit www.chain-reaction.io or contact info@chain-reaction.io

About ePIC Blockchain Technologies

Based in Toronto, Ontario, ePIC is a leader in semiconductor and system design for Proof-of-Work (PoW) Blockchains. ePIC offers customized mining rigs, including rigs based on the latest Intel® Blockscale™ technology, and fleet enhancement technologies that streamline and automate the performance and efficiency of the mining fleet.