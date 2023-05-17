VP Custom Insurance Solutions Selects Applied to Fuel Growth

University Park, IL., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that VP Custom Insurance Solutions has selected Applied Digital Agency to digitally transform their business and customer service models. The agency will leverage Applied Digital Agency to connect the digital roundtrip of insurance and automate day to day operations to increase staff productivity and enable their ambitious growth agenda beyond California.



“As a woman-owned business in a male-dominated field, we’re excited to make a name for ourselves with our forward-thinking approach,” said Ashlynne Vega, Co-Owner, VP Custom Insurance Solutions. “The insurance industry continues to become more tech-focused, so agencies need to keep up or risk getting left behind. Partnering with Applied will elevate our agency and help us stay ahead of the curve.”



Applied’s Digital Agency solution consists of a foundational management system, online customer self-service and mobile technology, commercial lines application digitization and automation, and insurer connectivity, all hosted in the cloud. The fully integrated solution enables agencies to create higher-value business transactions and deliver superior customer experiences throughout the entire insurance lifecycle. By leveraging integrated applications that enable agencies to manage their entire business and eliminate duplicative work typically caused by multiple, disparate systems, digital agencies operate more efficiently, improve customer service, and accelerate growth and profitability across all lines of business.



“Growth-minded agencies are smartly turning to technology more and more to modernize their sales and marketing efforts while automating low value tasks,” said Anupam Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Applied Systems. “Applied’s Digital Agency software will enable VP Custom Insurance Solutions to simply their staff’s daily tasks and make the customer lifecycle – from prospecting to quote, bind, service, and renewals – more modern at each touchpoint.”

