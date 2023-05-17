Epiq Adopts SALI Legal Classification Standards

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporations and law firms, announced today the adoption of The Standards Advancement for the Legal Industry (SALI) both within its award-winning Epiq Service Cloud and in its advisory work.



Epiq is committed to fostering innovation within the legal industry and has mapped its billing data classification models, available in its Metrics that Matter Legal Performance Management Solution, against the SALI Legal Matter Specification Standard (LMSS), identifying categories that can expand future LMSS standards.

Epiq joined SALI in March, and rapidly implemented the LMSS taxonomy to provide law firms, clients, legal organizations, and legal technology and service providers a common specification for describing legal matter data.

“Legal Intelligence is at the heart of Epiq Legal Services Management,” said Shah Karim, Epiq’s Legal Solutions Chief Technology Officer. “Our vision is to simplify and digitally transform the work of corporate legal departments. Leveraging industry-standard taxonomies is another way that we can help our clients quickly jump-start their information management programs.”

Fireman & Company, an Epiq Company, is helping drive the adoption of SALI standards for advisory clients as part of its experience management, matter lifecycle, and data strategy programs. Since 2018, Fireman & Company has guided multiple clients through the design and implementation of matter schemas, templates, and associated taxonomies based on LMSS standards.

“Epiq’s endorsement of the SALI standard is a testament to the transformative power of standardized data in the legal industry,” said Toby Brown, co-founder of the SALI AllianceTM and CEO of DV8 Legal Strategies. “This move will have far-reaching benefits for their clients, increasing transparency and improving decision-making.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com

