Hi-View Engages APEX Geoscience and Arranges Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. (“Hi-View” or the “Company”) (CSE: HVW) announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary Zeal Exploration Inc. (“Zeal”) has retained APEX Geoscience Ltd. (“APEX”) of Edmonton, AB, as geological consultants for the Golden Stranger Project (”Golden Stranger”) and the Lawyers West, East and North properties (”Lawyers Group”) in the Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

APEX will conduct a review of the Golden Stranger gold-silver-copper project and the Lawyers Group properties and recommend the next stage of exploration for the projects including the proposed drill program. The review is expected to reinterpret both historic drilling and assessment report data, and airborne exploration programs completed in 2021 on the Lawyers Group properties.

APEX is a privately-owned, independent geological consulting company that provides high quality, cost effective and timely geological consulting services to exploration companies, government, and non-government organizations. APEX has experience in all aspects of the mineral exploration industry from initial assessment and NI 43-101 reporting through to mining including the identification and outlining of resources. They specialize in managing large mine site and exploration databases, digital capture of historic datasets, and combining rigorous geostatistical analysis with modern geological, geochemical, and drill datasets to create concise 3D models that result in discovery and expansion of resources.

Howard Milne, CEO of Hi-View, stated “APEX has a tremendous amount of experience in the Toodoggone region and has overseen tens of thousands of metres of drilling. We are fortunate to benefit from their experience in the region and knowledge of the local geology.”

Additionally, Hi-View announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units"), at a price of $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Units will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable at $0.20 for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Offering.

The Company will also be offering up to 3,333,333 flow-through units (the “Flow-through Units”), at a price of $0.15 per Flow-through Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the “Flow-through Offering”). The Flow-through Units will consist of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company and one non-flow through common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.20 for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Flow-through Offering.

In connection with the Offering and the flow-through Offering, the Company will pay to qualified finders, a 10% cash finders fee and a 10% finder’s fee payable in non-transferable share purchase warrants. Each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of 12 months from closing of the Offering and Flow-through Offering.

Hi-View will use the net proceeds from the Offerings for exploration on the Golden Stranger and Lawyers Group properties, for marketing and for general corporate purposes.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire, the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East and North projects located in Toodoggone region of British Columbia prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover an approximate 9,139.57 hectares. Additionally, the Company holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District. The Ket 28 Property covers an area of 3,432 hectares.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca Telephone: (604) 377-8994

