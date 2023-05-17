Introducing KING KONG: The Mighty King of Memes Enters the Crypto Arena

Singapore, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a world where memes like Doge, Shib, Floki, and Pepe have left an indelible mark, a new contender is emerging to claim the throne. $KONG , the latest meme-based cryptocurrency, is poised to revolutionize the crypto landscape and create a new chapter in its history. With its unique features and unwavering commitment to transparency and security, $KONG is ready to reign supreme.

KING KONG aims to become a leading player in the decentralized economy, Metaverse, and games on Web 3.0. The KING KONG Token ($KONG) is all set to officially launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), bringing a new era of memes to the crypto world. KING KONG promises to deliver high-speed transactions, stability, and a decentralized autonomous project of DAO.





Background

The story behind KING KONG is a fascinating one. As the name suggests, it is inspired by the legendary giant monkey with extraordinary strength and an intelligent mind from prehistoric times. KING KONG is the last individual among the giant monkeys living on Skull Island and has become a symbol of the longing for equal love. But more than that, KING KONG has become an impressive cultural icon that resonates with people of all ages. The project aims to make KING KONG the new king of memes, following in the footsteps of popular meme tokens like Doge, Shib, Floki, and Pepe. With its unique story and cultural significance, KING KONG is expected to become one of the most popular meme tokens in the market.

The KING KONG Ecosystem

KUNG KONG is proud to present a series of outstanding features that set it apart from the competition. With a commitment to transparency and security, the team does not control the token and refrains from holding tokens during the listing. Liquidity is locked for 450 days, ensuring stability and mitigating risks. The contract is free from the delegation and has been audited by Cyber Scope for added trustworthiness. Additionally, the team's identity has been transparently verified by Pinksale, further enhancing credibility. KING KONG is ready to make its mark in the crypto world with these impressive features.

KING KONG ($KONG) is also a decentralized autonomous project of DAO. This means that future strategies are all operated by the community through a voting system for token holders. This gives the project a democratic and community-driven approach that ensures everyone's voice is heard. This approach is likely to prove popular with investors, as it aligns with the ethos of decentralization that is at the heart of the crypto market.

KING KONG Token aims to evolve into commercial transactions and enable P2P transactions without intermediaries. It will empower holders to build a leading decentralized community in the crypto economy, Metaverse, and games on Web 3.0.

$KONG Pinksale Launch

The $KONG project has set its sights on a momentous launch on May 21, and anticipation is running high. With the completion of the rigorous audit, SAFU measures, and KYC procedures, the team has left no stone unturned in ensuring the utmost security and compliance for its community.

Collaborating closely with Pinksale, a renowned platform, the project is diligently finalizing the necessary preparations for a smooth and transparent launch. Mark your calendars for the highly awaited debut of the KING KONG token on Pinksale, where a new era of meme-based cryptocurrency will unfold on May 21.

"The launch of KING KONG Token will mark a new chapter in the world of meme tokens. We aim to make KING KONG the new king of memes, bringing a new level of cultural significance and value to the crypto world. With our unique story and strong community, we believe that KING KONG Token will become one of the most popular meme tokens in the market," said the KING KONG Token team.

The launch of the KING KONG Token is eagerly anticipated by crypto enthusiasts, with many investors already excited about the token pre-sale. The project has also received positive feedback from experts and influencers in the crypto space, who believe that KING KONG Token has the potential to become a leading meme token in the market.

$KONG Tokenomics





The tokenomics of KING KONG are also worth mentioning. The total supply of the KING KONG token is 500,000,000,000, with the distribution as follows:

Pre-sale and Add liquidity: 80% Lock for 450 days

CEX Listings and Staking-Farm rewards: 10%

Airdrop: 8%

Ecosystem fund: 2%

One of the most appealing aspects of KING KONG's tokenomics is that there is a 0% tax for buying and selling. This means that investors can enjoy a hassle-free experience and focus on making profits, rather than worrying about tax implications.

"The KING KONG Token team has done an excellent job in creating a unique and valuable project. The story of KING KONG is well-known and loved, and it has a strong cultural significance. I believe that the KING KONG Token will become a popular and successful meme token in the market," said a prominent crypto influencer.

With its strong community, unique story, and cultural significance, KING KONG Token is expected to become one of the most popular meme tokens in the market.

About KING KONG Token

KING KONG Token ($KONG) is a meme-based cryptocurrency project inspired by the story of the giant KING KONG, a legendary creature with extraordinary strength and an intelligent mind from prehistory. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the project is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) operated by the community through a voting system for token holders.

For more information about KING KONG Token, please visit the project's official website at https://kingkongtoken.com/ , or read their whitepaper .

