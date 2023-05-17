Manchester First Aid Courses Launch FAIB Approved First Aid Courses In Manchester, England

Manchester, United Kingdom, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manchester First Aid Courses is excited to launch a variety of FAIB-approved first aid training courses, such as First Aid at Work, Refresher courses, Emergency First Aid at Work and On-site First Aid Training, for businesses and people in Greater Manchester, England.

By offering its courses at the best price possible and with comprehensive pricing for bulk orders, Manchester First Aid Courses endeavours to deliver these essential skills to a range of individuals and businesses.

The teaching methods utilised in the courses have been designed to be as pleasurable and instructive as possible and offer participants a large selection of effective life-saving techniques that can be provided either on-site at the company’s training centre or the business’s premises.

Some of the training courses offered at Manchester First Aid Courses include:

First Aid at Work

Manchester First Aid Courses provides a three-day First Aid at Work course that prepares participants to pass the FAW (First Aid at Work) certification.

The course is intended for staff aged 16 or older who may be required to give first aid in the event of a wide range of incidents, injuries, and diseases they may encounter in their workplace.

It’s ideal for businesses that need first aid at work courses due to their first aid needs assessment, such as those with disabilities or ill health.

In addition to the themes covered during a first aid at work training course, this program covers treatment for a variety of injuries and illnesses, such as asthma, injuries to the eyes, dealing with a dislocation, strain or sprain and injury to the head.

The instructor will assess participants during the training courses to verify that all learning objectives are met. Learners who successfully complete the programme will be awarded a FAW certificate accredited by the First Aid Industry Body.

First Aid at Work Refresher

This refresher training is for individuals who wish to renew an existing, valid First Aid at Work certificate and takes place over two days.

Those whose First Aid at Work certificate has expired can still attend the course but are advised by the HSE to take the First Aid at Work course again if there has been more than one month since their certificate’s expiration.

The re-qualification course offered by Manchester First Aid Courses is an intensive session with little practice and is intended for individuals who still have their certification. Some subjects that will be covered are defibrillator prompts and how to respond, how to manage an emergency and how to treat someone poisoned.

Emergency First Aid at Work

Manchester First Aid Courses One-day Emergency First Aid at Work course is for people who work in a low-risk environment and need to provide first aid on the job.

The Emergency First Aid at Work (EFAW) course will also teach employees how to handle a variety of specialised work-related circumstances, as well as cardiac resuscitation (CPR). During the emergency first aid training day, they will learn how to deal with choking, minor cuts, grazes, splinters and burns, shock, strokes, wounds and bleeding, and diabetes.

On-Site First Aid at Training

For groups of up to 12 people, Manchester First Aid Courses provides in-house first aid training on a daily basis.

The course is for businesses or organisations of any size that wish to have first aid training delivered on-site at their own venue and is a simple way to train employees on workplace compliance standards without spending money on travel or accommodations.

More information

To find out more about Manchester First Aid Courses and its variety of FAIB-approved first aid training courses in Manchester, please visit the website https://manchesterfirstaidcourses.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/manchester-first-aid-courses-launch-faib-approved-first-aid-courses-in-manchester-england/