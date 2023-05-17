Rose Oil Market Size Will Attain USD 24.3 Billion by 2030 Growing at 11.1% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research | Global Rose Oil Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report

NEW YORK, United States, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Rose Oil Market By Product (Organic And Conventional), By Application (Fragrance & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, And Food & Beverages), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Rose Oil Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 12.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 24.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Rose Oil? How big is the Rose Oil Industry?

Report Overview:

Rose oil is extracted from the petals of various kinds of roses. Reportedly, rose oil finds a slew of applications in aromatherapy, personal care & cosmetic industry, and perfumes. Moreover, the growing demand for naturopathy and the use of rose oil in naturopathy for curing anxiety, repetitive stress disorder, depression, menopausal symptoms, and migraine pain has enhanced the popularity of rose oils.

Furthermore, skin care products consist of rose oils that help in dry skin hydration, clearing of acne, reduction in aging signs, and reducing scars, eczema, & rosacea on the skin.

Global Rose Oil Market:

Growth Factors:

Ability of rose oil to effectively cure inflammation and redness on the skin will contribute majorly toward the growth of the global rose oil market.

In addition to this, users who have dry and sensitive screens prefer rose oil as it helps them in moisturizing their skin for a long period.

This factor will enhance the growth of the global market. Increase in the per capita income of the customers has resulted in massive purchases of skincare products, thereby incrementing the growth of the market across the globe.

Restraints:

High product costs can put brakes on the growth of the global rose oil industry.

Rise in flexible packaging charges is likely to hinder the global industry surge.

Opportunities:

A prominent application of rose oil in food & beverages and cosmetics and the launching of new products has produced new growth opportunities for the global industry, thereby offsetting the impact of hindrances on the global industry expansion.

Report Scope

Rose Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

Pharmaceuticals segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.1% in the coming years

The application segment of the global rose oil market is sub-divided into fragrance & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages segments. Furthermore, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to record the fastest CAGR of 10.1% in the coming years. The segmental expansion over 2023-2030 can be subject to the antidiabetic, antibacterial, and antioxidant features of the product. Moreover, the long shelf life of the product has enhanced the adoption of the product in the pharmaceutical sector. For the record, rose oil improves the healing and wellness of the body. In addition to this, the product helps in preventing a large number of diseases including ulcers, acne, heart disorders, skin diseases, and cancer by reducing toxins in the body.

Organic segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% in the upcoming years

On the basis of product, the rose oil industry across the globe is sectored into organic and conventional segments. Moreover, the organic segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% in the upcoming years. Rising demand for organic rose oil in the cosmetic sector will embellish the segmental growth. Furthermore, customers prefer herbal products for use on the skin, thereby driving segmental growth.

The global Rose Oil market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Fragrance & Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Rose Oil market include -

Alteya Organics LLC

Firmenich International SA

Sigma-Aldrich Inc.

MANE FILS SA

Symrise AG

Ernesto Ventos SA

Givaudan SA

Baker v. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Robertet SA

BERJÉ INC.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Rose Oil industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Rose Oil Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Rose Oil Industry?

What segments does the Rose Oil Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Rose Oil Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

European rose oil market to witness substantial growth in the forecasting years

The European continent, which contributed for nearly 40% of the global rose oil market share in 2022, is projected to dominate the regional market surge over the forecast timeline. The regional market expansion over 2023-2030 is owing to the growing use of organic ingredients and oils in the cosmetics & personal care sector in the countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and Italy.

In addition to this, the presence of giant players in Europe has enhanced the market profitability in the continent.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first half of 2023, Saudi Arabia allocated funds worth nearly $17 million for producing roses for Taif Rose Festival which is going to be held during the harvesting period. For the record, Taif province possesses more than 910 rose farms and nearly 70 rose processing units & labs for deriving eighty products that will be used for manufacturing rose oils and other kinds of personal care products & fragrances.

In the second quarter of 2023, Alteya Organics, a key producer of organic skin care & baby care products, has provided various rose-based products to different countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific region. The move is likely to boost the expansion of the global rose oil market.

In the first quarter of 2021, Robertet Group, a France-based fragrance & flavor as well as aromatic product manufacturer, has decided to manufacture new rose-based flavors for its customers in the U.S., UK, India, China, South Korea, and Japan.

