New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032314/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.5 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 18% over the period 2022-2030. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.4% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 22.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $823.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 23.9% CAGR



The Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences market in the U.S. is estimated at US$823.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 23.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 15.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- 3M

- Amazon Web Services Inc.

- Apixio Inc.

- Averbis

- Cerner Corporation

- Clinithink

- Conversica Inc.

- Dolby Systems Inc.

- Google LLC

- Health Fidelty Inc.

- IBM

- Inovalon

- Lexlytics

- Linguamantics

- Microsoft

- Narrative Science

- Nuance Communications Inc.

- Sparkcognition

- Stats LLC

- Wave Health Technologies





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032314/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Text &

Speech Analytics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Text & Speech Analytics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Interactive Voice Response by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Interactive Voice

Response by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pattern & Image Recognition by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Pattern & Image

Recognition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Auto

Coding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Auto Coding by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Classification & Categorization by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Classification &

Categorization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 8-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare

and Life Sciences Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural

Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language Processing

(NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural

Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by

Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech Analytics,

Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image Recognition, Auto

Coding and Classification & Categorization - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language Processing

(NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Natural

Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language Processing

(NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural

Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural

Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Applications, Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice

Response, Pattern & Image Recognition, Auto Coding and

Classification & Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Natural

Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech

Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern & Image

Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification & Categorization -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other Applications,

Text & Speech Analytics, Interactive Voice Response, Pattern &

Image Recognition, Auto Coding and Classification &

Categorization for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 106: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 107: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Natural Language

Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 108: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life

Sciences by Application - Other Applications, Text & Speech



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032314/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________