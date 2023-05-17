Global Cell Dissociation Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 1,161.06 Million By 2032, at 14.0% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Cell Dissociation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Instruments, and Accessories); By Type; By Tissue; By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.
“As per the latest research analysis, the global cell dissociation market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 313.88 million in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 1,161.06 Million By 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 14.0% between 2023 and 2032.”
What is Cell Dissociation? How Big is Cell Dissociation Market?
- Overview
Dissociation is a mandatory procedure that permits researchers to aim and segregate the kinds of cells they are venturing to study. The rapidly rising demand for the cell dissociation market can be attributed to the fact that the aim is to garner as many feasible cells as attainable without negatively influencing the cell potentiality or function.
Dissociation is an essential methodology that permits researchers to brand and segregates the kinds of cells that they are attempting to study. The global industry is speedily evolving with a broad gamut of products obtainable to assist researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and clinicians in their endeavor to manipulate, study and utilize cells.
Some of the Top Market Players Are:
- GE Healthcare
- ATCC
- Merck KGaA
- ALSTEM
- CellSystems
- REPROCELL Inc.
- Gemini Bio-Products
- Biological Industries USA Inc.
- BIOCOM AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- BrainBits LLC
- Pelobiotech
- Himedia Laboratories
- Labochema
- Cyagen Biosciences Inc.
- PAN-Biotech
- BIOCOMPARE
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Miltenyi Biotec
- Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC Irvine Scientific
- STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
- PromoCell GmbH
Prominent Growth Driving Factors
- Research and development: Prominent factors that are anticipated to push the growth of the market is the escalation in the requirement for research and development in biopharmaceutical companies. The cell dissociation market size is expanding due to the acceptable financing structure for cancer research and increasing cases of dangerous and communicable illnesses.
- Advancing markets: The growing likelihood of advancing markets and the growth in the advanced tissue enzyme commodities will additionally offer possible occasions for the development of the market in the coming years.
- Regenerative medicines: The acceptance of regenerative medicine is escalating, and cell dissociation is an intrinsic part of the separation and beguiling of cells for regenerative therapies. Cell dissociation market sales are soaring due to the increasing consciousness of regenerative medicine is propelling the market growth.
- Technological progression: The technological progression, escalating demand for cell-based assays and therapies, growing funding in research and development, and increasing acceptance of regenerative medicine are pushing the market growth.
Top Report Findings
- The market is essentially segregated into product, type, tissue, application, end-user, and region.
- The leading region of the market is North America.
Top Trends Influencing the Market
- Requirement for single cells: The market has encountered notable development in recent years, pushed by the growing demand for cell-based therapies and regenerative medicines. The requirement for single cells or cell collections for research and development in cell biology, biotechnology, and drug recognition has also assisted in the growth of the market.
- Escalation in clinical trials: Additionally, the surge in the existence of dangerous illnesses has caused an escalation in the aggregate of clinical trials and research studies, including cell-based therapies. These studies require the dissociation of cells from several organs and tissues, additionally fuelling the demand for the products.
- Acceptance in academic and research organizations: Progression in cell culture technologies have caused the advancement of contemporary and inventive commodities such as enzymes and kits that are more well-planned and productive in cell dissociation. These products are growingly being accepted in academic and research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and clinical research firms.
Segmental Analysis
- The enzymatic dissociation product segment is anticipated to have the largest market share
Based on the product, the enzymatic dissociation product segment is anticipated to have the largest market share. Cell dissociation market demand is on the rise as this strategy uses enzymes to assimilate tissue particles and liberate cells. Many enzymes, either solitary or in amalgamation, can be utilized for this procedure.
- The tissue dissociation segment will dominate the market
Based on type, the tissue dissociation segment will dominate the market. Cell dissociation market trends include the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms concentrating on monoclonal antibody advancements and treatment tailoring.
Cell Dissociation Market: Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Revenue Forecast in 2032
|USD 1,161.06 Million
|Market size value in 2023
|USD 356.76 Million
|Expected CAGR Growth
|14.0% from 2023 - 2032
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 – 2032
|Top Market Players
|GE Healthcare, ATCC, Merck KGaA, ALSTEM, CellSystems, REPROCELL Inc., Biological Industries USA, Inc., BIOCOM AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BrainBits, LLC, Pelobiotech, Himedia Laboratories, Labochema, PAN-Biotech, BIOCOMPARE, Gemini Bio-Products, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, STEMCELL Technologies, Inc., Miltenyi Biotec, Cyagen Biosciences, Inc., Irvine Scientific, and Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC and PromoCell GmbH, etc.
|Segments Covered
|By Product, By Type, By Tissue, By Application, By End User, By Region
|Customization Options
Geographic Overview
North America: This region held the largest cell dissociation market share due to growing cases of cancer and dangerous illnesses in the region. The increasing approval of R&D in life sciences by academia and industry, with the existence of prominent key players, is anticipated to additionally propel the market's growth in the course of the forecast period.
Asia Pacific: This region is going to evolve speedily predominantly due to escalating demand for contemporary therapeutics. Growing government funding in R&D and speedy framework advancement further reinforces the growth.
Browse the Detail Report “Cell Dissociation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products, Instruments, and Accessories); By Type; By Tissue; By Application; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-dissociation-market
Recent Developments
- In 2020, on CliniMACS Prodigy, Biotec introduced closed adherent and automated cell culture solutions.
- In 2020, for the use of STEMCELLs in cell culture applications, STEMCELL Technologies partnered with CollPlant.
Polaris Market Research has segmented the Cell Dissociation Market report based on product, type, tissue, application, end-use, and region:
By Product Outlook
- Enzymatic Dissociation Products
- Trypsin
- Collagenase
- Elastase
- Papain
- Hyaluronidase
- DNase
- Others
- Non-Enzymatic Dissociation Products
- Instruments and Accessories
By Type Outlook
- Tissue Dissociation
- Cell Detachment
By Tissue Outlook
- Connective Tissue
- Epithelial Tissue
- Others
By Application Outlook
- Antibody Production
- Veterinary Applications
- Cell Culture Maintenance
- Immunoassays
By End Use Outlook
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Others
By Region Outlook
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)
