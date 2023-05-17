Surgical Masks Market Size to Surpass US$ 5.81 Billion by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the size of the global market for surgical masks in 2022 to be worth US$ 3.14 billion, and it is expected to increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.2% to reach US$ 5.81 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for surgical masks indicates that the revenue share is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. A surgical mask is personal protective equipment (PPE) that shields the wearer from contagious respiratory droplets and guards against the spread of disease to others.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of infectious diseases is driving the market revenue share.

Strong government initiatives during the Covid-19 pandemic have driven the market demand.

The market growth is driven rapidly by the increasing manufacturing of improved designs.

Surgical Mask Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 3.14 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 5.81 billion CAGR 7.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Material, Usability, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Surgical Mask Market:

In January 2022, A non-woven outer layer, two non-woven and melt-blown inner layers, and a soft inner layer that is easy on the skin make up the KF94 Face mask from Mask.

In June 2021, Launched by KARAM Industries, the 3 Ply Surgical Face Mask RFM 50 is IS certified. A flexible yet reliable nose clip is included with the mask. The melt-blown fabric has an inner layer that is sweat-absorbent and an outer layer that repels water to effectively filter out microorganisms.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the top companies operating in the global market for surgical mask includes:

Ansell Limited

Honeywell International, Inc.

3M Science

Kimberly Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global surgical mask market revenue is driven by the significant advantages of preventing the spread of infectious diseases, as well as in industrial and commercial settings to protect against dust, pollutants, and other airborne particles. Furthermore, technological advancements such as materials and design have led to the developing of new, lightweight materials with improved filtration and breathability, contributing to the overall market revenue share.

However, due to strong market competition and the presence of alternatives, the surgical mask market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

· Based on type, the surgical mask market is segmented into basic surgical masks, anti-fog surgical masks, fluid/splash-resistant surgical masks, n95 masks, barrier masks, and others.

· Based on materials, the surgical mask market is segmented into cellulose, polypropylene, and others.

· Based on usability, the surgical mask market is segmented into disposable surgical masks and reusable surgical masks.

· Based on end users, the surgical mask market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Segmentation By Usability

Based on usability, the disposable surgical masks segment dominates the global surgical mask market with a sizable revenue share. This large revenue share is because of their repeated purchase, higher safety, and cleanliness. Furthermore, disposable masks are a more economical option for both healthcare facilities and individuals because they are frequently less expensive than other masks, contributing to the segment's rising revenue share.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America dominates the global surgical mask market with the largest revenue share. North America has a highly developed healthcare infrastructure with modern hospitals and healthcare facilities. As a result, there occured a huge demand for surgical masks in the region, and a good supply of them is available right here. Additionally, because of the region's numerous companies that create surgical masks and other medical devices, North America has superior production capabilities. This results in overall regional revenue growth.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted deep-drive research on the world market for surgical masks. We looked at the basic market studies, important investment spheres, regional growth drivers, ten years of revenue projections, rival market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

SURGICAL MASKS MARKET TOC

