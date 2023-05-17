Robotic Lung Biopsy Market is projected to reach US$ 1,023.05 Million by 2033, with growth rate of 9.6% CAGR through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic lung biopsy market value is expected to increase from US$ 408.0 Million in 2023 to US$ 1,023.05 Million by 2033. Over the next decade (2023 to 2033), global robotic lung biopsy demand is forecast to surge at 9.6% CAGR.



The robotic lung biopsy industry is driven by several factors. This includes the minimally invasive nature of robotic lung biopsies, the growing demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing prevalence of lung cancer.

Robotic lung biopsy refers to a minimally invasive procedure performed using robotic-assisted technology to obtain tissue samples from the lungs for diagnostic purposes. It involves the use of a robotic system, typically controlled by a surgeon, to guide the biopsy needle to the targeted lung lesion.

During a robotic lung biopsy, the patient is placed under general anesthesia. The surgeon makes small incisions in the chest, through which robotic arms with specialized instruments and a camera are inserted. The surgeon controls the robotic system from a console, manipulating the instruments with precision and accuracy.

Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. As the incidence of lung cancer continues to rise, there is a growing demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment methods. This includes robotic lung biopsy, which can accurately diagnose lung tumors and guide treatment decisions.

Robotic lung biopsy procedures are minimally invasive compared to open surgical biopsies. They involve smaller incisions, reduced trauma to the patient, and faster recovery times. This less invasive approach appeals to both patients and healthcare providers, leading to increased adoption of robotic lung biopsy techniques.

There is also a growing focus on personalized medicine, which aims to provide tailored treatment options based on individual patient characteristics. Robotic lung biopsy plays a crucial role in obtaining tissue samples for molecular testing, which helps identify specific genetic mutations or biomarkers that can guide targeted therapies.

The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the robotic lung biopsy industry during the assessment period.

Robotics is being increasingly integrated into various aspects of healthcare, including surgery and diagnostics. As the adoption of robotic systems in healthcare continues to expand, the global robotic lung biopsy industry is set to expand at a robust pace.

Key Takeaways from the Robotic Lung Biopsy Market:

Global demand for robotic lung biopsies is projected to increase at 9.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The instruments and accessories segment is expected to progress at 10.9% CAGR through 2033.

Based on navigation technology, the fiber optic realshape navigation segment is expected to thrive at 10.4% CAGR.

The United States robotic lung biopsy industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 648.1 million by 2033.

Robotic lung biopsy demand in the United Kingdom is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2033.

The robotic lung biopsy industry in China is expected to reach US$ 23.4 million by 2033.

Sales in Japan market are likely to soar at 9.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

South Korea's robotic lung biopsy industry is projected to thrive at 5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Who is Winning?

There are several players competing for market share in the fiercely competitive robotic lung biopsy market. Among other firms, important players in this market are Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson) and Intuitive Surgical.

Key businesses are particularly spending money on research and development projects to develop innovative goods with increased effectiveness, dependability, and affordability. To fulfill evolving customer demands, they are also focusing on expanding their product line and supporting their end users.

Strategic partnerships and affiliations with other businesses are becoming more common in the industry, allowing firms to capitalize on one another's strengths and increase their market share.

Leading firms also use consolidation and mergers to strengthen their position in the market and get access to new markets. In emerging markets, particularly in countries like China and India, the sector is notably expanding. To achieve a competitive advantage, they are concentrating on providing clients in these markets with cost-effective solutions.

Recent developments:

In February 2023, to quickly detect lung cancer, a new robotic platform was unveiled by Lee Health.





More Insights Available:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the robotic lung biopsy market presenting historical data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals future market projections based on product and services (system, instruments and accessories, and service), navigation technology (electromagnetic and optical navigation and fiber optic realshape navigation), and end user (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers) across various regions.

Robotic Lung Biopsy Market Segmentation

By Product and Services:

System

Instruments and Accessories

Service



By Navigation Technology:

Electromagnetic and Optical Navigation

Fiber Optic RealShape Navigation

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa



