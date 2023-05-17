TEKUMO ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LEADING IT MANAGED SERVICES PROVIDER

NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balincan USA Inc. ("Balincan" or the "Company") and Tekumo announces a partnership with the largest third-party Managed Services provider to the Retail Industry. They support IT store technology in enterprise retailers, including Top 10 North American retailers, in thousands of retail locations nationwide.

Our client needed to reduce the total aggregate organizational cost to deliver OnDemand service work orders. They currently utilize a combination of internal and offshore staffing to provide services but urgently needed to transform and digitize their in-house processes. Tekumo’s Service Delivery Platform has been adopted as an integral part of their Enterprise Services offering and provides best-of-breed OnDemand field services workflow management. It allows them to leverage intelligent automation to simplify the complexity and reduce the cost of scheduling, dispatching and managing OnDemand work orders.

“We are excited to announce this collaborative, co-innovation partnership. When Tekumo is fully integrated with their existing client service management systems, they will have the leading OnDemand dynamic workforce solution in North America. This ensures that they will maintain their dominant position in today’s new normal business environment”, states Strings Kozisek, CEO of Tekumo.

Tekumo was selected based on a 12-month process that included an extensive pilot of the Tekumo Platform with ongoing solution collaboration between the teams. Notably, they are one of the largest users of onsite technician resources globally. They determined that managing this process is significantly more efficient and more cost effective utilizing the Tekumo platform to digitize and automate multiple internal functions.

Uniquely, the Tekumo platform monitors and measures a core matrix of Key Performance Indicators (KPI’s) identified as cost drivers using a methodology of Evidence Based / Data Led / Cost Optimization to implement improvements, creating true sustainable bottom-line changes. At its core, Tekumo provides service cost optimization for our partners - improving quality and efficiency.

Graham King, COO, added “Rather than a typical service outsourcing engagement, the Tekumo platform is an insourced client solution that displaces many of the current internal manual processes and importantly, reduces the number of individuals involved in service tracking and administration … Tekumo will increase speed of work order service resolution with much less effort across all areas of the organization.”

The demand for a smart, agile and scalable workforce is driving the growth in managed workplace services. According to McKinsey, by 2025 almost 50% of field technicians will resort to freelancing, which may directly impact how field service companies operate. “Our median OnDemand work order is $250 for a 2.65 hour engagement. Management of these short-term work orders presents a very different challenge for legacy field service processes and systems, particularly at the scale of some our partners with thousands of work orders per month”, comments Phillip Dignan, President and CFO.

Tekumo solves many current industry challenges such as the tight labor market, economic headwinds, challenges of legacy organizations digitally transforming for today’s “new business normal” and through technology innovation that re-thinks the ‘last mile’ of service delivery.

The Company offers three main product lines.

TekumoPRO connects enterprises, retailers, and OEM’s with local skilled resources to install and maintain technology systems. It delivers a smarter dynamic workforce, intelligent automation, real-time visibility, and full integration into client service management systems.

TekumoIQ provides real-time data from all connected assets in a single pane-of-glass. Process management and risk management is accessible via Tekumo dashboards or directly delivered into any client ecosystem.

TekumoSMART delivers the complete service chain for smart connected devices. It installs, monitors and manages sensors, devices gateways, hubs, and data for multiple verticals including Multiple Dwelling Units (MDU’s), Quick Service Restaurants (QSR’s), Assisted Living, Retail, Hospitality, Utilities, Builders, Insurance, and Healthcare – all with 24/7 onsite support.

Tekumo is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Balincan USA, Inc.

Balincan USA, Inc (OTC: BCNN) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC. The Company has filed for a name and symbol change to Tekumo, Inc., TKMO, subject to FINRA approval.

For more details related to the Company, please see the Company's Current Disclosure filed with OTC Markets on May 9, 2023.

