Benefits of investing in St Kitts and Nevis Sustainable Growth Fund for investors

Basseterre, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St Kitts and Nevis's Citizenship by Investment Programme is the most respected and oldest programme in the world. Founded in 1984, it has since revolutionised the investment migration industry and has catapulted the twin federation economy to become one of the most sustainable nations in the Caribbean region.

The Citizenship by Investment Unit launched a Limited Time Offer under the Sustainable Growth Fund investment option that is available from 1 January 2023 until 30 June 2023. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity offers investors the chance to contribute a reduced minimum of US$125,000 and a processing time of 60 days. From 1 July 2023, the minimum contribution will go back to US$150,000 and the processing time of 90 days for Non-Accelerated Applications, Accelerated Applications are required to pay a premium due diligence fee.

Funds accumulated through the Sustainable Growth Fund support economic and social development in the nation. There are multiple areas where the funds are allocated to ensure the economic and social objectives are successfully implemented.

Climate resilience and adaption to climate change

St Kitts and Nevis’ climate conditions have prompted the twin federation to assess their risks and find innovative ways to become more resilient to climate change. The Sustainable Growth Fund has effectively prepared the twin island state to address climate change issues and respond with environmentally friendly solutions.

The Sustainable Growth Fund investment option is aiding the government's commitment to shift the country into 100 per cent renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions to 61 per cent.

Education

Empowering Kittians and Nevisians with the knowledge to hone their skills leads to sustainable economic and social development. The government is using a percentage of the funds generated from the programme to support the education system.

Currently, the government has initiated educational plans to improve the quality of education in the country such as the Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) framework.

On 23 February 2023, St Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to UNESCO in Paris, H.E. David P. Doyle, met with the Japan Ambassador for UNESCO, His Excellency Atsuyuki Oike, and his Deputy Permanent Delegate and Minister, Ms. Hirayama Naoko, to extend their appreciation to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth, Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities, Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Henley.

The Ministry of Education in St Kitts and Nevis received a grant of US$90 000,00, from the Japanese Fund-in-Trust to equip them to develop an Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) framework for the country’s education sector.

“The Japan-fund-in-trust is very welcome and will significantly scale up St Kitts and Nevis’ institutional capacity in developing an ESD plan applicable across all sectors of the Federation’s education and training framework.” Ambassador Doyle said.

Healthcare

St Kitts and Nevis' healthcare sector is an essential part of sustaining the economy. There are 11 healthcare centres, including four hospitals for citizens to attend to their maternal and child healthcare and chronic disease management needs.

As the Minister of Health and Social Security, Prime Minister Drew is focusing on three major developments to strengthen the quality of healthcare in St Kitts and Nevis. These are Universal Health Care, Corporatization of the Joseph N. France General Hospital and strengthening the relations with third-party organizations.

Minister Drew asserted that Universal Health Care remains a priority for the government of St Kitts and Nevis and added that the government is geared to start Universal Health Care, which will go a long way in opening up access to quality healthcare for all Kittians and Nevisians.

The Sustainable Growth Fund has supported the policies in national healthcare insurance and advanced medical equipment in hospitals to ensure that locals and tourists have access to quality healthcare facilities with advanced technologies. These initiatives encourage the population to seek medical assistance around the twin federation, without having to leave the country.

Infrastructure

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis allocate a percentage of funds to infrastructure development projects.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew has highlighted on several occasions that the construction sector continues to play a significant role in the development of St Kitts and Nevis.

“The construction sector, an important engine for growth and development here in St Kitts and Nevis over the years, has contributed on average five per cent to job creation and about 16 per cent to our GDP. In the coming year [2023], the Government will initiate the construction of the Renaissance Housing Programme, which will over the next five years construct 2 000 energy efficient homes around the island.”

The National Housing Corporation (NHC) commenced the first phase of building in the first quarter of 2023 with the construction of 100 homes.

Tourism

The tourism sector significantly contributes to St Kitts and Nevis's GDP, as it is the main source of income by supporting an estimated 9 per cent GDP growth in 2022. The Sustainable Growth Fund has supported the recovery of tourism post-pandemic, by employing a large percentage of staff to manage the increasing tourism capacity.

The twin federation is renowned for its distinct tourist destinations and recognised tourism status. St Kitts and Nevis welcomes thousands of visitors, with almost 540 thousand tourists having visited in 2022. The country is determined to warmly welcome thousands more throughout 2023.

Reasons to choose the Sustainable Growth Fund investment option

Understanding where the funds are used in the economic and social development of the nation, questions arise as to how investors will benefit from the Sustainable Growth Fund. The following are some of the many benefits that investors can explore.

Citizenship

An opportunity to invest in St Kitts and Nevis through the Sustainable Growth Fund investment option will offer businesspeople alternative citizenship. Eligible investors and their families receive prestigious citizenship, by undergoing stringent due diligence processes. This investment option is the most affordable and fastest processing time of 60 days during the Limited Time Offer.

Political and economic stability

The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has a proactive approach to ensuring policies are in place to create stability in the country and soften the impact of the cycles in the economy.

English speaking country

English is the official language in the country since St Kitts and Nevis are the first islands to be colonised by the British and French in the 1620s, and became a self-governing state in 1967, in association with Great Britain.

The English language creates ease for international and local businesses to work together in a sustainable economy.

Beautiful landscapes

The twin federation is known for its tropical flora and mesmerising beaches. The atmosphere is mixed tranquillity, modern infrastructure, thrill-seeking adventures and luxurious properties.

Contributing towards the Sustainable Growth Fund is an opportunity to acquire alternative citizenship with a multitude of benefits. St Kitts and Nevis provide investors with business opportunities in its stable and thriving economy.

Attachment