Single-use Bioreactors Market to be Worth $10.3 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

According to a new market research report titled ' Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product [Systems, Media Bags (2D, 3D), Filtration Assemblies], Type [Stirred-tank, Wave-induced], Cell [Mammalian, Bacterial, Yeast], Application [Commercial (Mab, Vaccine), Research], and End User - Global Forecast to 2030,' published by Meticulous Research®, the single-use bioreactors market is projected to reach $10.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Single-use bioreactors are systems that provide a culturing environment for the growth of cells and tissues. Unlike a conventional bioreactor system, a single-use bioreactor is equipped with a disposable bag. These bioreactors are also available in stirring, rocking, or agitating configurations and have various applications, from academic to commercial-scale laboratories in drug discovery, pharmaceutical, environmental, and life science for developing vaccines, antibodies, and cell culture, biofuel manufacturing, among others. They enhance flexibility, reduce investment, and limit operational costs.

Rapid Adoption of Single-Use Technology in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry to Drive the Single-use Bioreactors Market

Drug pricing control and strict quality and regulatory standards are forcing large and emerging biotech & pharma companies to change their approach to risk compared to a decade ago. This led to increased demand for improved process optimization to keep expenses down. Furthermore, it also increased the adoption of single-use technology as it reduces the risk of handling critical process operations and contamination risks and saves time. This technology includes closed systems, preventing the need to disassemble, transport, clean, validate, and reassemble components in a clean room environment. The related products are pre-sterilized and hence eliminate the need for autoclaving. Disposables are well suited for multiproduct clinical manufacturing with frequent product changeover, which is important for manufacturers to provide the flexibility to respond to the many different process requirements inherent in the business. Also, the capital expenditure on building single-use plants is usually 60–70% lower than expenditure on building stainless steel plants, and the physical footprint is 30% smaller, further saving 90% in water costs and 50–60% in energy costs. Thus, these benefits support the adoption of single-use technology by pharma & biotech companies.

The global single-use bioreactors market is segmented by Product {Single use Bioreactor Systems (Upto 10L, 11L-500L, 501L-1000L, and above 1001L), Media Bags (2D, 3D, and Linear), Filtration Assemblies, and Others}, Type (Stirred-Tank, Stirred-Tank, Wave-Induced, and Others), Cell Type (Mammalian Cells, Bacterial Cells, Yeast Cells, and Others), Application [Commercial Bioproduction (mAb Production, Vaccine Production, Therapeutic Protein Production, and Cell and Gene Therapy) Research Bioproduction], End User {Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies; Contract Research Organizations and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO); and Academic & Research Institutes}, and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at global and regional levels.

Based on product, in 2023, the single-use bioreactor systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. A large number of end users are turning towards single-use bioreactors compared to traditional stainless steel due to reduced cleaning requirements, a smaller footprint, less capital investment, more flexibility, and a low risk of contamination. All these benefits of single-use bioreactors are contributing to the large market share of this segment

Based on type, in 2023, the stirred-tank bioreactors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its high preference for CHO cell lines & suspension culture and large volume bio-production and minimized challenges associated with traditional design. However, the wave-induced bioreactors segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing cell culture application along with maintaining proper aeration supported the growth.

Based on cell type, in 2023, the mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing focus on clinical research, which majorly involves mammalian cells, increasing the adoption of single-use bioreactors for them.

Based on application, in 2023, the commercial bio-production segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for producing biopharmaceuticals, the increasing number of chronic diseases, and regulatory reforms favoring the adoption of biosimilars.

Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for biopharmaceuticals & initiative of capacity expansion by biopharma manufacturers. However, the contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract research organizations (CROs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the outsourcing by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies to CDMOs, key players’ preference for inorganic growth strategies, and expansion strategy by CDMOs.

Based on geography, in 2023, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the single-use bioreactors market. The large share of this market is attributed to increasing sales of drugs, support from government and regulatory authorities to promote the use of biopharmaceuticals for various health indications, and various companies expanding their manufacturing capacities as well as their operations.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments of leading market participants in the industry in the last three to four years. In the last couple of years, the global single-use bioreactors market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions. Some of the key players operating in the global single-use bioreactors market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Eppendorf AG (Germany), Solaris Biotechnology srl (Italy), Cellexus International Ltd. (U.K.) CESCO Bioengineering Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), PBS Biotech, Inc. (U.S.), Distek, Inc. (U.S.), and Infors AG (Switzerland).

Scope of the Report:

Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Product

Single-use Bioreactor Systems Upto 10L 11L-500L 501-1000L Above 1001L

Media Bags 2D 3D Linear

Filtration Assemblies

Other Products

Note: Other products include pumps, single-use vessels, tubing & connectors, gas components, rockers, cables, sensors/probes, and films.

Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Type

Stirred-Tank Bioreactors

Wave-Induced Bioreactors

Other Types

Note: Other types include hybrid bioreactors, bubble-column, and bioreactors with vertically perforated discs.

Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Cell Type

Mammalian cells

Bacterial Cells

Yeast Cells

Other Cell Types

Note: Other cell types include plant cells and insect cells.

Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Application

Commercial Bioproduction Monoclonal Antibody Production Vaccine Production Therapeutic Protein Production Cell & Gene Therapy

Research Bioproduction

Single-use Bioreactors Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

Single-use Bioreactors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Switzerland Ireland Denmark Belgium Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India South Korea Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

