Stone Paper Market to be Worth US$ 2,096.9 Million by 2033: Fact.MR

The global stone paper market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 972.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



Stone paper, also known as rock paper or mineral paper, is a type of paper made from calcium carbonate (80%) and a small amount of non-toxic resin (20%). Compared to traditional paper, stone paper is waterproof, tear-resistant, and has a lower carbon footprint. Stone paper is recyclable, and some varieties are biodegradable.

The increasing consumer shift towards sustainability and eco-friendly products is a significant driver of the stone paper market. Consumers are becoming more aware of the impact of their consumption on the environment, and they are actively seeking out products that align with their values.

Stone paper is an excellent example of a sustainable and eco-friendly product that is gaining popularity among environmentally-conscious consumers. It is made from natural materials and requires less energy and resources to produce compared to traditional paper. Stone paper is also recyclable and can be reused, making it a more sustainable option than traditional paper.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global stone paper market is projected to grow at 8.0% CAGR and reach US$ 2,096.9 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market witnessed a historical CAGR of 2.7% between 2018 to 2022

between 2018 to 2022 Under application, packaging dominates the market with a 59.3% market share

market share Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

during the forecast period East Asia is the crown of the market accounting for 31.1% market share in 2023

market share in 2023 The packaging industry is a significant contributor to the demand for stone paper, especially in the food and beverage sector

Prominent stone paper manufacturers are Azerbaijan Green Paper Company, Made of Stone, Sphera International, Stone Paper Italia, Taiwan Lung Meng Technology Co. Ltd., TBM Co. Ltd., and The Stone Paper Company

“Growing Concern Over Plastic Waste and Growing Demand for Eco-Friendly Alternative to Traditional Paper to Drive Stone Paper Market During the Forecast Period” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Made of Stone

Pishgaman Stone Paper

Sphera International

Stone Paper Italia

TBM Co. Ltd.

The Stone Paper Company

Market Development

Manufacturers are forming strategic partnerships and collaborations with other companies to expand their distribution channels and increase their market reach. This strategy helps manufacturers to leverage the strengths of their partners and access new markets and customers.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development to develop new manufacturing techniques and improve the quality of their products. Manufacturers are focusing on product differentiation by developing new and innovative stone paper products that offer unique features such as water resistance, tear resistance, and recyclability.

For instance, in May 2021, FiberStone introduced a new range of stone paper products made from post-consumer waste, including paper bags, shopping bags, and envelopes.

Segmentation of Stone Paper Industry Research Report

By Grade : Rich Paper Rich Mineral Boards Safe Paper Stone Thermal

By Application : Packaging Food Products Non-Food Products Stationery Post Cards Files & Folders Labels & Tags Holding Trays Others Hoardings & Banners Molds & Cast Structures

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the stone paper market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grade (rich paper, rich mineral boards, safe paper, and stone thermal), application (packaging (food products, non-food products), stationery (postcards, files & folders, labels & tags, holding trays, others), hoardings & banners, molds & cast structures), across the major region (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

