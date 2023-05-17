Leading Luxury Stone Company, Opustone, Brings the True Art of Stone to the Stunning 10 Tarpon Isle Property in Palm Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading luxury stone and tile provider, Opustone Company outfitted a one of a kind legacy estate on the only private island in Palm Beach. 10 Tarpon Isle, has reimagined features provided by Opustone , that tell a story in every room. Known for its innovative and fresh designs, Opustone was recently acquired by Mosaic Companies and has continued to expand its collection offerings to its clients.



Developer Todd Michael Glaser states: “It’s an honor to debut this fine quality Italian stone, exclusive to Opustone, run by my friend and colleague, Eric Schigiel.”

Below are just a few of the stones in the new property that create unique features and complement every room:

Slab Calacatta Azul Polished OCS: This Italian marble has a creamy white base and is characterized by its blue-gray veining and unique patterns. Quarried from the same region in Italy as Calacatta Gold and Carrara, this rare marble from the quarry’s bedrock offers the classic Calacatta look, with an exquisite palette of warm tones.

Slab Carrara Extra Polished: One of the most famed marbles of the world, Carrara marble is the classic marble from its namesake region. In the Apuan Alps region of Italy, where marble has been extracted since Roman times. Carrara marble has been used for thousands of years. The Pantheon along with many other Ancient Roman buildings were built using the stone. The white marble featuring its fine lined gray veining has also been used in some of the world’s most famous sculptures, including Michelangelo’s Pieta.

Slab Calacatta Gold Polished: Calacatta Gold Marble comes from quarries found in the Apuan Mountains in Carrara, Italy. Calacatta Gold is a desirable marble known for its distinct thick veins and golden accents. This highly sought after marble is becoming a rare find. Calacatta Gold comes from the same mountains as the quarries that mine Carrara and Statuario marble.

Slab Calacatta Gold L Extra Polished: Calacatta Gold L Extra is a prized and very particular marble coming from the same Apuan Alp Mountains in Carrara, Italy as Carrara, Statuary, and Calacatta Gold. The Calacatta Gold L Extra is highly regarded for its unique coloration and movement. The distinctive stone has pastel brown veining with subtle hints of green and pink undertones. This marble is highly sought after in the stone world and is limited to production to very few quarries.

Slab Statuary Premium Polished: Considered one of the finest marbles in the world, Statuario comes from mountains located in Carrara, Italy. With its bright white base, Statuario marble has been used for hundreds of years including some of the world’s most renowned Italian sculptures and masterpieces.

Slab Blue Oasis Polished: Blue Oasis Calcite is a crystalline marble with a powder blue background and light grey and white crystal veining. The soft tones and hues of the slabs make it a great addition to any room. The crystal quartz makes this Brazilian calcite translucent, giving it a variety of uses.

Slab Belgian Bluestone Honed: This blue limestone from Belgium is distinct in color and fossilization. Formed over millions of years as the bed of a tropical sea when the area was underwater, each slab is unique and has a variety of shells, textures and corals. It is a durable stone which offers resistance to many elements.

Seychelles Leather: Seychelles is a shellstone limestone composed of shell, coral, and fossil deposits. This limestone is strong and durable and is also suitable for both interior and exterior applications. Their light beige coloration and consistency in look make it a desired stone for modern and clean looks. Its versatility allowed it to be used in walkways, walls, pool decks & coping, fire pits and chimneys, as well as even drivable pavers.

Opustone continues to establish itself as a leader in the industry. This new property is just one of the latest examples of how the company brings its cutting-edge materials to every project. To learn about Opustone, its offerings, request materials, or more visit www.opustone.com .

About Opustone

Opustone is Florida’s leading importer and distributor of natural and engineered stone and tile, carrying over 10,000 products carefully curated from over 25 countries worldwide. Established in 2001, the company is one of the region’s most sought-after experts on decorative and ornamental stone, sourcing the world’s most exclusive and high-quality materials. Opustone’s state-of-the-art design centers in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach are destinations for design trade professionals, providing an elevated shopping experience and immersive studios for designers and architects to visualize their projects. To learn more about Opustone, please visit www.opustone.com /.

