Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanowire Batteries estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 30.3% over the period 2022-2030. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 34.8% CAGR and reach US$567 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Germanium segment is readjusted to a revised 29.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR
The Nanowire Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.1% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Ambri Inc.
- Amprius
- Boston Power Inc.
- EnerDel, Inc.
- Enevate
- Envia Systems Inc.
- Imprint energy Inc.
- LG Chem
- NEI Corporation
- Nexeon
- OneD Material
- Panasonic
- Pellion Technologies
- Prieto Battery Inc.
- Samsung SDI
- Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.
- XG Sciences
- Xilectric Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Nanowire Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Germanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Germanium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transition Metal Oxides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Transition Metal Oxides
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gold
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Gold by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 21: World Nanowire Batteries Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the
Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer
Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,
Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold
for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,
Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire
Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
