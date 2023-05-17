New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanowire Batteries Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032300/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanowire Batteries estimated at US$128.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 30.3% over the period 2022-2030. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 34.8% CAGR and reach US$567 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Germanium segment is readjusted to a revised 29.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR



The Nanowire Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$174.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 28.1% and 25.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Ambri Inc.

- Amprius

- Boston Power Inc.

- EnerDel, Inc.

- Enevate

- Envia Systems Inc.

- Imprint energy Inc.

- LG Chem

- NEI Corporation

- Nexeon

- OneD Material

- Panasonic

- Pellion Technologies

- Prieto Battery Inc.

- Samsung SDI

- Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

- XG Sciences

- Xilectric Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032300/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nanowire Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicon by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Germanium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Germanium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transition Metal Oxides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Transition Metal Oxides

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gold

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Gold by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 8-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 21: World Nanowire Batteries Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nanowire Batteries Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanowire Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium,

Transition Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold

for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanowire Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics,

Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032300/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________