Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global NanoSilica Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for NanoSilica estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2022-2030. P-Type, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$3.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the S Type segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The NanoSilica market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Akzo Nobel NV

- Anten Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Bee Chems

- BSB Development & Investment Co. Ltd.

- Cabot Corp

- DuPont de Nemours Inc

- Evonik Industries AG

- Fuso Chemical Co. Ltd.

- HiQ - Nano S.r.l.

- Ion Exchange Ltd.

- nanoComposix

- Nanopore Inc

- Nanoshell Co

- Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn Bhd

- Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

- Normet

- NYACOL Nano Technologies Inc.

- SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc.

- US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

- Vitro Minerals Inc.

- Wacker Chemie AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

NanoSilica - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World NanoSilica Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

P-Type by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for P-Type by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for S

Type by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for S Type by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Type

III by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Type III by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare & Medicine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Medicine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agriculture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Concrete by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type and

Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetics, Other

Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: China 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Germany 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Germany 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Italy 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type

and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: UK 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Product Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type, S Type and

Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cosmetics, Other

Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine,

Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,

S Type and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

NanoSilica Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key

Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,

S Type and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for NanoSilica by Product Type - P-Type, S Type and Type III -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for P-Type,

S Type and Type III for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for NanoSilica by Application - Cosmetics, Other Applications,

Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare & Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture

and Concrete - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for NanoSilica by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Cosmetics, Other Applications, Rubber, Coatings, Healthcare &

Medicine, Plastics, Agriculture and Concrete for the Years 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

