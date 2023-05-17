New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanomechanical Testing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032297/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nanomechanical Testing Market to Reach $445.1 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanomechanical Testing estimated at US$334.5 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$445.1 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2022-2030. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.2% CAGR and reach US$276.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $99.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Nanomechanical Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$99.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$78.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Alemnis GmbH

- Biomomentum Inc.

- Bruker Corporation

- Illinois Tool Works Inc.

- Instron

- KLA-Tencor Corp.

- Micro Materials Limited

- Micro OFFERING Limited

- MTS Systems Corporation

- Nanomechanics Inc.

- Nanoscience Instruments

- Quad Group

- Testometric Co. Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032297/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nanomechanical Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Nanomechanical Testing Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Scanning Electron Microscopes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Scanning Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transmission Electron Microscopes by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Transmission Electron

Microscopes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM)

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Instrument Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Instrument Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Material Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Material Development by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Industrial Manufacturing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Life Sciences by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Semiconductor Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World 8-Year Perspective for Semiconductor

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 42: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR



Table 49: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 54: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 60: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 64: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 72: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and

Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 76: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning Electron

Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB/

SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 78: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical Testing by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial

Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 82: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning

Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes,

Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development,

Industrial Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 &

2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nanomechanical Testing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 88: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning

Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes,

Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 89: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development,

Industrial Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Offering - Hardware and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hardware and Services for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 94: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Instrument Type - Scanning

Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron Microscopes,

Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Instrument Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Scanning Electron Microscopes, Transmission Electron

Microscopes, Dual-Beam (FIB / SEM) Systems and Other Instrument

Types for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 96: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanomechanical Testing by Application - Semiconductor

Manufacturing, Material Development, Industrial Manufacturing

and Life Sciences - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanomechanical

Testing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Semiconductor Manufacturing, Material Development,

Industrial Manufacturing and Life Sciences for the Years 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032297/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________