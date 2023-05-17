Global Two-wheeler Market Growth Outlook Report 2022-2023

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prediction of Global Two-wheeler Growth Outlook 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers insights into the global two-wheeler market for 2022 and the outlook for 2023. The global two-wheeler industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by increasing urbanization, rising income levels, and growing demand for personal mobility.

Several economic and environmental factors, such as increasing fuel prices and economies shifting to greener and sustainable transportation to decrease the carbon footprint, drive the electric two-wheeler segment demand worldwide.

The increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers is expected to drive further growth in the industry, with many companies investing in developing new electric models and innovative technologies. Collaborations and partnerships are vital for the two-wheeler industry and will profit all stakeholders as disruptive technologies and new business models will pave the way for growth.

It discusses the top 10 trends driving the two-wheeler market, regional analysis, and growth opportunities at the regional level for industry stakeholders.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Analyst Highlights

Key Highlights of the Global Two-wheeler Industry 2022

Global Two-wheeler Industry Historic Sales

Top Predictions for 2023

2022 Regulations/Policies Impacting the 2W Market in 2023

Notable Mergers and Acquisitions in 2022 and 2023

Key OEM Partnerships in 2022 and 2023

2 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Two-wheeler Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3 Growth Environment

Research Scope

Two-wheeler Segmentation

Global 2W Market Segmentation

Snapshot of Key Competitors in the Global 2W Industry

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

4 2023 Global Economic Outlook

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2022

Top 5 Global Economic Highlights of 2023

Global GDP Growth Expectations

Recessionary/Slowdown Expectations for Major Economies

Global GDP Growth Snapshot

Advanced Economy Predictions for 2023

Emerging Market Economy Predictions for 2023

5 Key Global Two-wheeler Sales Trends, 2023

Global Two-wheeler Sales Forecast by Region

Evolution of the Global ICE Two-wheeler Industry

Global Two-wheeler Industry Profiles

Sales Performance Snapshot of Key Two-wheeler Industry Participants

Electric Two-wheeler Ecosystem

Converging Industries: Electric Two-wheeler Ecosystem

Traditional OEMs Entering the Electric Two wheeler Ecosystem

Boosting Investments in E2W Start-ups: Growth Opportunities by Region

Four-wheeler OEMs Entering the Electric Two-wheeler Segment

6 Battery-swapping Solutions: E2Ws

Battery Swapping Solution Ecosystem

Regulatory Scenario Promoting Battery-swapping Infrastructure

Benefits of Battery-swapping Solutions

Formation of Battery-swapping Consortium by OEMs

Evolution of E2W Swappable Batteries per Form Factor

7 Key Trends for 2023

Key 2023 Global 2W Market Trends

Top Trends Driving the Global Two-wheeler Market

Trend 1: Rise of Embedded Telematics in E2Ws

Trend 2: Advanced Rider Assistance Systems

Trend 3: Proliferation of Color TFT Touchscreen Multi-information Display

Trend 4: Growth in E2W Battery-swapping Technology

Trend 5: Rise of Solid-state Battery Technology for E2Ws

Trend 6: Subscription Plans to Drive Demand for E2Ws

Trend 7: Electric Cargo Bikes in Urban Delivery

Trend 8: 3D Printing to Make E2Ws Lighter and More Economic

Trend 9: Emergence of Purpose-built 2Ws

Trend 10: Advent of Hydrogen-powered 2Ws

8 Regional Predictions, 2023

Regional Analysis, South Asia

Regional Scenario, South Asia

Regional Analysis, ASEAN

Regional Scenario, ASEAN

Regional Analysis, APAC

Regional Scenario, APAC

Regional Analysis, Europe

Regional Scenario, Europe

Regional Analysis, North America

Regional Scenario, North America

Regional Analysis, Latin America

Regional Scenario, Latin America

Regional Analysis, Africa

Regional Scenario, Africa

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: CO2-Neutral Fuels

Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity in ICE Two-wheelers

Growth Opportunity 3: Growing Used Two-wheeler Market

10 Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/64b5zm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.