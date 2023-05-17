First Financial Corporation Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The directors of First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) have declared a semi-annual dividend of 54 cents per share payable on July 3, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 16, 2023. Today’s declaration increases the total dividend paid in 2023 to $1.28 per share, a 9.4% increase from 2022 and is the Corporation’s 35th consecutive year of increased regular dividends.

First Financial Corporation is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

For more information contact:

Rodger A. McHargue at (812) 238-6000