English Finnish

BOREO PLC Stock exchange release 17 May 2023 at 17:30 EET

Transfer of Boreo Plc’s own shares

Based on the decision of the General Meeting held on 19 April 2023, Boreo Plc has on 17 May 2023 transferred a total of 1,225 own shares possessed by the company to the members of the Board of Directors of Boreo as part of the Board’s remuneration.



After the transfer, the company possesses 14,011 own shares.

Boreo Plc’s General Meeting on 19 April 2023 decided that the Board’s annual remuneration will be paid in company shares and money so that 40% of the remuneration is paid with company shares and 60% of the remuneration will be paid in cash. The remuneration for the Chairman of the Board will be paid fully in cash.

Further information:

Aku Rumpunen

CFO

mobile +358 40 556 3546

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd

Principal media

www.boreo.com

Boreo in brief:

Boreo is a company listed on Nasdaq Helsinki that creates value by owning, acquiring and developing small and medium sized companies in Northern Europe. Boreo's business operations are organized into three business areas: Electronics, Technical Trade and Heavy Machines.

Boreo’s main objective is to create shareholder value in the long-term. It aims to achieve this with an acquisition-driven strategy, creating optimal conditions for its businesses to increase sales and improve profitability, and by being a best-in-class home for its companies and personnel. ​

The Group's net sales in 2022 were EUR 160 million and it employs over 300 people in seven countries. The company’s headquarter is in Vantaa.