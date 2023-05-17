Ceramic Tiles Market in Asia Pacific Holds A Significant Regional Revenue Share - Here's Why | InsightAce Analysis

Jersey City, NJ, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (glazed, porcelain and scratch Free), Application (floor, internal wall and external wall), End-User (residential and Non-residential)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global ceramic tiles market is estimated to reach over USD 551.82 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.72% during the forecast period.

Ceramic tiles are becoming more popular in flooring and walling applications because they are strong, rigid, and environmentally friendly materials that meet green building criteria. Due to their large variety of commercially available colors, sizes, and textures, these products are increasingly popular for high-end flooring applications. A growing trend in digital inkjet printing technology for tile decorating is seen in ceramic tile production. The prevalence of the technology mentioned above in the market is additionally anticipated to increase during the projected period due to major developments in print head design and ink composition. Several service providers, such as design studios that help create new graphics for manufacturing more aesthetically pleasing tiles, are integrating with major participants in the market.





Recent Developments:

In April 2021-The largest supplier of flooring, wall tiles, countertops, and hardscaping materials in North America, M S International Inc (MSI), announced the extension of its already substantial and continuously expanding selection of more than 100 Q Premium Natural Quartz products.

In February 2019, RAK Ceramics began investing in developing its new plant in Saudi Arabia, which will increase its production capacity by an additional 10 million square meters annually.



List of Prominent Players in the Ceramic Tiles Market:



ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.

Cerámica Saloni, Florida Tile, Inc.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Crossville Inc.

Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

Grupo Lamosa

Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Porcelanosa Group

RAK Ceramics

Ricchetti Group

SCG Cerámica

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:



Due to the tremendous rise in the number of remodeling and refurbishment projects, major factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the ceramic tile market over the forecast period. The market for ceramic tiles is also expected to expand due to the rising demand for items used in the construction of office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, and other utility areas around the globe. Also predicted to temper the expansion of the ceramic tile market is the rising investment in the construction sector. The growing regional building industry is driving the need for ceramic tile. In the majority of countries, commercial and residential construction is growing.

Challenges:

The growth of the ceramic tile market may need to be improved by its drawbacks. Due to their hardness, ceramic tiles are difficult for users to stand on for extended periods. Ceramic tile repair is also difficult, pricey, and time-consuming, and it calls for various mortar and tools. The expense of hiring skilled staff adds to the installation's overall cost. The fluctuation in raw material prices is also anticipated to hinder the expansion of the ceramic tile market over the forecast period. However, the market expansion for ceramic tiles may soon face further challenges due to increased laws, criteria, and tariffs.

Regional Trends:

The Asia Pacific ceramic tiles market is expected to register a major market share. The Asian-Pacific ceramic tiles market is expanding because of growing industrialization, fast urbanization, and cost advantages. China and India dominate the world market for ceramic tiles in terms of volume. Government structures and regulations, such as incentives and tax exemptions, also drew several significant businesses to expand operations in the Asia-Pacific region. China and India, which are the most populous nations, have seen an increase in the number of construction and building enterprises.

Due to the region's accessibility to raw materials and sizable undiscovered market, several Italian tile manufacturers are also establishing their production facilities there. Besides, North America had a substantial share of the market. In North America, the demand for the product in residential and commercial replacement applications is anticipated to increase due to the need to upgrade the current framework. The office, lodge, and motel building industries have all experienced consistent development.





Segmentation of Ceramic Tiles Market-

By Type

Glazed

Porcelain

Scratch Free

By Application-

Floor

Internal Wal

External Wall

By End Users

Residential

Non-residential

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





