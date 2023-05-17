Global Data Virtualization Strategic Business Report 2023: Intelligent Data Virtualization Empowers Data Scientists

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Virtualization - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Virtualization estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Data Integration Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$9.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Tool Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.3% CAGR



The Data Virtualization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17% and 15.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured) -

Datometry Inc.

Denodo Technologies

Gluent Inc.

IBM Corporation

Informatica LLC

Information Builders, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

OpenLink Software, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Red Hat, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Virtualization: A Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Data Virtualization Market

Data Virtualization - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

'Age of Data Abundance' Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Data Virtualization Tools

Widespread Use of Enterprise Software and Business Apps Leads to Creation of Massive Volumes of Enterprise Data

Global Corporate Data Volumes (in Exabytes) by Data Type for the Years 2012 through 2020

Reinforcing Data Management Landscape, Data Virtualization Tools Set to Make Big Splash in Enterprise Data Strategies

Pivotal Role of BI and Analytics in Modern Enterprise Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Data Virtualization Tools

Increased Focus on DDDM in BI Processes Augurs Well

Intelligent Data Virtualization Empowers Data Scientists

Established Use Case of Big Data Widens Scope and Span of Data Virtualization Tools

Volume of Big Data Created Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years 2019 and 2025

With AI and ML Making Robust Inroads in Enterprise Environments, Opportunities Galore for Data Virtualization Tools

Data Virtualization Emerges as Primary Tool for GDPR Compliance

GRC Processes Made Easier with Data Virtualization

Enterprises Lean Towards Data Virtualization to Strengthen BYOD Environments

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises: Major Consumers

Retail Sector Emerges as a Lucrative Market

Data Virtualization Grabs Attention of Healthcare Enterprises

Research Labs Rely on Data Virtualization to Streamline Research Processes

Data Virtualization: Handy Tool for Application Developers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

