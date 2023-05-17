New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nanocapsules Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032293/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Nanocapsules Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Nanocapsules estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Oncology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.2% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Pain Management segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $847.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Nanocapsules market in the U.S. is estimated at US$847.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$798.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- BioDelivery Sciences

- Camurus

- Capsulation

- Carlina Technologies

- Cerulean Pharma

- Encap

- Eos Biosciences

- GAT Food Essentials

- Indian Instruments Manufacturing Company

- L’Oreal

- Nano Green Sciences

- NanoNutra

- NanoSphere Health Science

- NoCamels

- PlasmaChem GmbH

- Sanzyme Ltd

- Sintef





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032293/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Nanocapsules - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Nanocapsules Market Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Oncology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Oncology by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pain

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for Pain Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Endocrinology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Endocrinology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Therapy Areas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Therapy Areas by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food &

Nutraceuticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Food & Nutraceuticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cosmetics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Cosmetics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Agricultural Production by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: World 8-Year Perspective for Agricultural Production

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 22: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 23: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 24: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 28: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 44: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 45: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 46: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: France 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 49: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Therapy Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncology, Pain Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy

Areas for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 52: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 53: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 54: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 56: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Therapy

Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oncology, Pain

Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas for the Years

2023 & 2030



Table 58: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: UK 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by Application -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 60: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Therapy Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncology, Pain Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy

Areas for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Nanocapsules Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 64: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Therapy Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncology, Pain Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy

Areas for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 66: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 68: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocapsules by Therapy Area - Oncology, Pain Management,

Endocrinology and Other Therapy Areas - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Therapy Area - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Oncology, Pain Management, Endocrinology and Other Therapy

Areas for the Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Nanocapsules by Application - Healthcare, Food &

Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production and Other

Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for Nanocapsules by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural

Production and Other Applications for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032293/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________