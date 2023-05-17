RGP Investments Announces the Appointment of New Portfolio Sub-Manager for the RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio

English French

QUEBEC CITY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. (“RGP Investments”) announces the appointment of a new portfolio sub-manager to the RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio (the “Targeted Fund”) and consequently an update to the investment strategies of the Targeted Fund, as more fully described below. This nomination reflects the commitment of RGP Investments to offer funds that meet the evolving investment needs of investors.



Fiera Capital Corporation (“Fiera”) will become a new portfolio sub-manager for the Targeted Fund, pursuant to the terms and conditions of a sub-management investment agreement entered into between RGP Investments and Fiera, effective as of May 17, 2023. In addition, RGP Investments has approved changes to the investment strategies of the Targeted Fund in order to add the investment philosophy of Fiera. Key investment strategy for the Fiera's portion of the portfolio includes the following :

maximize social and environmental impact on a diverse set of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs);

invest primarily in global fixed income securities that are associated with positive social and/or environmental impact and have the potential to generate income and long-term capital growth;

identify investment opportunities that have the potential to generate attractive returns as well as environmental and/or social benefits that are sustainable and quantifiable;

assess investment opportunities based on their alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their contribution to the overall risk-return profile for the Targeted Fund; and

use in-house approach to measure the contribution of the investments using the Fiera impact score, a proprietary impact score developed in-house and based on available impact alignment frameworks and standards for quantification.



Fiera is an independent asset management firm with a growing global presence. Fiera delivers customized multi-asset solutions across public and private market asset classes to institutional, financial intermediaries and private wealth clients across North America, Europe and key markets in Asia.

This change will be made subject to regulatory approval. RGP Investments reserves the right to defer to a later date the implementation of the announced change, or not to make this change. The investment objectives of the Targeted Fund remain unchanged.

Additional information regarding the Targeted Fund and Fiera will be provided in the simplified prospectus and the Targeted Fund facts, copies of which will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About RGP Investments

RGP Investments acts as manager of the RGP Global Sector Fund, RGP Global Sector Class, SectorWise Conservative Portfolio, SectorWise Balanced Portfolio, SectorWise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio, GreenWise Growth Portfolio, RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio and RGP Alternative Income Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”). As Manager, RGP Investments provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investment Funds is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Simon Destrempes

Vice-President, Funds Operations and Chief Compliance Officer

info@rgpinv.com

Toll free number: (855) 370-1077