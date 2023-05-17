Liquid Encapsulation Materials Global Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030: Growing Application of Sensors, Particularly in Semiconductor Industries to Bolster Growth

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Encapsulation Materials: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Liquid Encapsulation Materials estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Epoxy Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$859.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Epoxy-Modified Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $388.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.3% CAGR



The Liquid Encapsulation Materials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$334.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 3.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

BASF SE

Epic Resins

Henkel AG & Co., KgaA

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Kyocera Corporation

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Resin Technical Systems

Sanyu Rec Co., Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market to Register Moderate Growth

Percentage Breakdown of Market Share for Liquid Encapsulation Market by Region (2018)

Liquid Encapsulation Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations to Spearhead Demand for Liquid Encapsulation Materials Demand

Growing Application of Sensors, Particularly in Semiconductor Industries to Bolster Growth

Sales Estimates for Semi-Conductor based Sensors (in Million USD) by Device: 2017-2023

Increase in Demand for Consumer Electronics to Support Market Demand

Consumer Electronics Sales by Product Type: 2010-2020

Growing Demand for Advanced Packaging Techniques to Drive Growth

Breakdown of Advanced Packaging Revenue (in Billion USD) by Platform: 2018-2024

Increasing Use of Miniaturized Electronic Devices to Drive Demand for Liquid Encapsulation Materials Market

Employment of Liquid Encapsulation Materials in Myriad Applications to Support Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



