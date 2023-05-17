Impact of the Metaverse in Travel and Tourism, 2023 Market Intelligence Report

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of the Metaverse in Travel and Tourism - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The travel and tourism industry has undergone a sea of change in the last 10 to 15 years, accelerated by factors such as the COVID-19 pandemic, globalization, and the development of technologies such as AI, ecommerce, adtech, and cloud computing.

The metaverse brings together these next-generation technologies, and while it is still in the early stages of development, it could change the way people work, shop, interact, and consume content.

Given its consumer-facing nature, the travel and tourism industry needs to be aware of the theme and its potential implications, for example if consumers spend more time shopping in the metaverse, then travel and tourism companies need to shift the location and focus of their marketing spend.

As the metaverse develops, new use cases will emerge, and it could be that this new theme helps the travel and tourism industry to resolve its biggest challenges and grow.



Scope

An overview of the metaverse value chain including leaders and challengers for each sub-segment

The challenges facing the travel and tourism industry and analysis on how the metaverse could impact those challenges

Market size and growth forecasts for the metaverse

Case studies showing the use cases for the metaverse across the travel and tourism industry

Analysis of alternative data including company filings, hiring, deals and social media activity

Review of the leading adopters of the metaverse in the travel and tourism industry, the specialist metaverse vendors for the travel and tourism industry, and the leading metaverse vendors cross-industry

Thematic scorecards for the attraction operator sector ranking leading companies on their involvement in key themes including the metaverse

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

The Metaverse Value Chain

Foundation layer

Tools layer

User interface layer

Experience layer

Travel & Tourism Challenges

The Impact of the Metaverse on Travel & Tourism

Case Studies

Data Analysis

Market size and growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Company filings trends

Hiring trends

Social media trends

Metaverse timeline

Companies

Leading metaverse adopters in travel & tourism

Leading metaverse vendors

Specialist metaverse vendors in travel & tourism

Sector Scorecard

Attraction operators sector scorecard

Glossary

