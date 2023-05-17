HRCI and HRSI Bring Diversity Training Insights to 2023 NAAAHR National Conference

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, and its subsidiary, HRSISM, the world’s leading organizational credentialing institution WHAT: Will deliver a diversity training workshop during the National Association of African Americans in Human Resources (NAAAHR) National Conference. WHEN: The 2023 NAAAHR National Conference will take place Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2023. “We’re All in This Together” is scheduled for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 2 p.m. ET. WHERE: Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor 401 W Pratt Street Baltimore, Md. For event information, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/2023naaahrnationalconference.

First introduced by researcher Daniel Goleman in 1995, emotional intelligence (EQ) is the idea that the “ability to identify and manage emotions greatly increases our chances of success.” EQ is an exceptionally useful tool at work, especially for human resources professionals keen to build out talent strategies and initiatives.

During the NAAAHR National Conference, Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI and HRSI, and Clarissa A. Peterson, SPHR, GPHR, LPEC, President and CEO of Ohana HR, will put EQ in the context of diversity efforts, and discuss how to use the principles of EQ to create connection and clarity in the workplace. Over the course of two hours, Dufrane and Peterson, who previously sat on HRCI’s Board of Directors, will explore how EQ promotes greater focus – internally and externally – and helps open up dialogues and opportunities by recognizing that “we’re all in this together.” Dufrane and Peterson will also share meaningful ways HR professionals can continue to invest in themselves, their people and their organizations to increase effectiveness.

The 2023 NAAAHR National Conference theme is “The Future of HR & DEI: People, Power and Process.” Additional event information, including registration, is available at https://www.accelevents.com/e/2023naaahrnationalconference.

