Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market to Cross USD 35.08 Billion by 2030 as Growing Focus on Energy Efficiency and Power Optimization is Boosting the Adoption of SOI Technology | Research By SNS Insider

Pune, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by SNS Insider, the Silicon On Insulator (S OI ) Market reached a valuation of USD 1.40 billion in 2022. It is projected to witness substantial growth, with an anticipated value of USD 35.08 billion by 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Market Report Scope

Silicon on Insulator (SOI) is a cutting-edge semiconductor technology that has gained significant attention and adoption in recent years. It involves the fabrication of integrated circuits (ICs) on a layered substrate consisting of a thin layer of silicon over a layer of insulating material. This design offers numerous advantages over traditional bulk silicon technology, making it highly sought after in various electronic applications.

Market Analysis

The silicon on insulator (SOI) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for a wide variety of electronic products and applications. As technology continues to advance, the need for innovative and high-performance electronics is on the rise, driving the expansion of the SOI market. One of the key factors propelling the growth of the SOI market is the development in integrated circuit (IC) technology. Integrated circuits play a crucial role in the functioning of electronic devices by providing the necessary computing power and functionality. SOI technology offers several advantages over traditional bulk silicon, such as reduced power consumption, improved performance, and enhanced radiation resistance.

Impact of Recession

During a recession, companies may reduce their research and development (R&D) budgets to cut costs. This can affect the development of new technologies and innovations in the silicon on insulator (SOI) market, potentially leading to delays in the introduction of new SOI-based products or manufacturing processes. In response to a recession, governments often implement various economic stimulus measures to revive the economy. These measures might include incentives or subsidies for certain industries, such as the semiconductor sector.

Silicon-On-Insulator (SOI) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.40 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 35.08 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.4% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Product (RF FEM Products, Power Products, Image Sensing, MEMS Devices, Optical Communication)

• By Wafer Type (RF-SOI, PD-SOI, Emerging-SOI, FD-SOI, Power-SOI)

• By Wafer Size (200 MM, 300 MM)

• By Technology (Smart Cut, Layer Transfer SOI, Simox, Bonding SOI, ELTRAN)

• By Aplication (Consumer Electronics, Datacom & Telecom, Photonics, Automotive, Industrial, Military, Defense, And Aerospace) Regional Analysis North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa,

Company Profiles TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR, GLOBAL WAFERS, MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, MURATA MANUFACTURING, NXP Semiconductor, SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL, Shanghai Simgui Technology, Soitec, STMicroelectronics and SUMCO CORPORATION.
Market Drivers • Rising interest in 5G mobile communications.
• Rising demand for energy-efficient smart devices based on SOI wafers.

• Rising demand for energy-efficient smart devices based on SOI wafers.

Key Regional Development

The Asia Pacific region is experiencing significant growth in the silicon on insulator (SOI) market, which can be primarily attributed to the increasing investments and surging demand for consumer electronics. This market segment has witnessed remarkable expansion, and it is projected to continue growing at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. One particular sector within the SOI market that is expected to thrive in the Asia Pacific region is the Telecom segment.

Key Takeaway from Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market Study

The consumer electronics segment is poised to dominate the market, driven by the rapid growth of the industry, the need for enhanced device performance, and the increasing demand for energy-efficient and highly integrated solutions.

Within the SOI market, the power products segment is emerging as a dominant force, fueled by the growing demand for efficient power management solutions and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources.

Recent Developments Related to Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market

Soitec, a leading semiconductor materials company, is making significant strides in expanding its production of silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers in France. This expansion is set to address the growing demand for advanced semiconductor materials and support the rapidly evolving technologies in various industries.

DB HiTek, a leading semiconductor company, has recently announced the expansion of its RF front-end business with the introduction of a cutting-edge RF SOI/HRS (Silicon-on-Insulator/High Resistivity Substrate) process. This strategic move is aimed at catering to the growing demand for high-performance RF solutions in various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics.

