Germany Life Insurance Market Report 2023: Size, Trends, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Germany's life insurance segment.



It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2018-22) and forecast period (2023-27).



The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Germany's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.



The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.



Key Highlights

Key insights and dynamics of the Germany's life insurance segment

A comprehensive overview of Germany's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities

Germany's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements

Germany's life insurance industry's market structure gives details of lines of business

Germany's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure gives details of premium ceded along with cession rates

Distribution channels deployed by Germany's life insurers

Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles

Scope

It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance segment for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the 2023-27 forecast period

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Economy Overview

Regulatory and Compliance

Key Market Trends

Key Insurtech Trends

Summary Trends and KPIs

Key Trends by Line of Business

Endowment

Term Life

Pension

Capitalization

Other Life Insurance

Distribution Channels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor Profiles

Reinsurance

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Allianz Lebensversicherungs AG

R+V Lebensversicherung AG

Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG

Debeka Lebensversicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit

Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG

Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung AG

Axa Lebensversicherung AG

Nurnberger Lebensversicherung AG

