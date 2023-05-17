Germany Life Insurance Market Report 2023: Size, Trends, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Life Insurance Market Size, Trends by Line of Business (Pension, Term Life, Endowment, and Others), Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the Germany's life insurance segment.
It provides values for key performance indicators such as gross written premium, penetration, and premium ceded and cession rates during the review period (2018-22) and forecast period (2023-27).
The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of Germany's economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.
The report brings together the publisher's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights
- Key insights and dynamics of the Germany's life insurance segment
- A comprehensive overview of Germany's economy, government initiatives, and investment opportunities
- Germany's insurance regulatory framework's evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing, and capital requirements
- Germany's life insurance industry's market structure gives details of lines of business
- Germany's life insurance reinsurance business's market structure gives details of premium ceded along with cession rates
- Distribution channels deployed by Germany's life insurers
- Details of the competitive landscape and competitors' profiles
Scope
- It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance segment for the report's 2018-22 review period, and projected figures for the 2023-27 forecast period
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Buy
- Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Germany life insurance segment
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends, and growth opportunities in the Germany life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment
- Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Economy Overview
- Regulatory and Compliance
- Key Market Trends
- Key Insurtech Trends
- Summary Trends and KPIs
- Key Trends by Line of Business
- Endowment
- Term Life
- Pension
- Capitalization
- Other Life Insurance
- Distribution Channels
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitor Profiles
- Reinsurance
- Appendix
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Allianz Lebensversicherungs AG
- R+V Lebensversicherung AG
- Generali Deutschland Lebensversicherung AG
- Debeka Lebensversicherungsverein auf Gegenseitigkeit
- Bayerischer Versicherungsverband Versicherungs AG
- Zurich Deutscher Herold Lebensversicherung AG
- Axa Lebensversicherung AG
- Nurnberger Lebensversicherung AG
Source: GlobalData
