Global Airport Retailing Market Analysis Report 2023: Trends, Sales, Retail Innovations, Tourism, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2027

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airport Retailing Market Size, Trends and Analysis by Region, Sales, Retail Innovations, Tourism and Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global airport retail market is expected to reach US$56.3 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during 2019-2027. APAC will remain the largest region, accounting for 37.8% of total global airport retail sales.



This report provides an overview of the Global Airport Retailing which includes Market & Category Expenditure and Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape



Airport retail sales will bounce bank and grow significantly across all regions during 2022-2027, with APAC remaining the largest region

The beauty category will remain the largest category across regions in 2027. Investments in technological capabilities will determine the future trajectory of airport retail.



Demand for beauty products will outpace than other categories in the coming years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about coming into contact with different surfaces, which has prompted airports to develop contactless experiences



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Regional Analysis

Regional Sales

Tourism Landscape

Key Trends

Key Retail Innovations

Competitive Landscape

New Opportunities

Appendix

