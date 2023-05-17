InGaAs Image Sensor Market to Witness Growth at a 5.2% CAGR - Report by Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 102.97 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 150.96 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (InGaAs Linear Image Sensor and InGaAs Area Image Sensor), Resolution (320x256, 640x512, and 1280x1024), Wavelength ((Visible (VIS), Near-Infrared (NIR), and Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)), Application (Spectrometers, Scientific cameras, Machine vision, Security & Surveillance, and Radiation thermometry), End-User (Military & Defense, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Transportation, and Others), and By Region, Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.





InGaAs image sensors are an essential component of cameras used to produce high-quality images in visible and near-infrared regions of light. InGaAs is prepared using an alloy of gallium arsenide and indium arsenide and is an important component of image sensors developed for near-infrared region. Moreover, standard InGaAs sensors have the ability to capture images in wavelength 900–1700 nm. Thus, InGaAs image sensors are deployed in spectral imaging, machine vision, security and surveillance, and laser beam profiling applications.

The growing demand for InGaAs image sensors including NMOS (N-Channel Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) and CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor) in healthcare industry for applications including blood analyzers and point-of-care devices is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the application of InGaAs image sensors for in-vivo diagnostics is accelerating the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2021, Raptor Photonics launched a vacuum cooled InGaAs based camera called Ninox 640 SU for application in SWIR wavelengths (900nm – 1700nm) including Fluorescence Imaging, NIR-II In-Vivo Imaging, and Astronomy. Thus, the utilization of InGaAs image sensors in medical diagnostics is driving the growth of the market.

The increasing miniaturization of InGaAs image sensors is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period. The miniaturization of InGaAs image sensors allows it to integrate easily with the robotic arm, industrial inspection machinery, or consumer electronic devices. The integration of miniaturized InGaAs image sensors in IoT-enabled devices (Internet of Things) is expected to improve the functionality of the aforementioned devices, thereby contributing to the market growth during the forecast period. However, the high level of noise produced by InGaAs image sensors due to low bandgap properties is hindering the growth of the market.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 150.96 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 5.2% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players Chunghwa Leading Photonics Tech, First Sensor AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Jenoptik, Luna, New Imaging Technologies, SemiConductor Devices, Sofradir Group, Teledyne FLIR LLC, United Technologies Corporation, Xenics By Type InGaAs Linear Image Sensor and InGaAs Area Image Sensor By Resolution 320x256, 640x512, and 1280x1024 By Wavelength Visible (VIS), Near-Infrared (NIR), and Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR) By Application Spectrometers, Scientific Cameras, Machine Vision, Security & Surveillance, and Radiation Thermometry By End-User Military & Defense, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Transportation, and Others Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more By Region North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa



Key Market Highlights

The Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market size is estimated to reach USD 150.96 Million by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecast period (2023-2030).

Globally, InGaAs image sensors are divided based on the Type into InGaAs Linear Image Sensor and InGaAs Area Image Sensor.

In the context of Resolution, the market is separated into 320x256, 640x512, and 1280x1024.

Based on the Wavelength, the market is segregated into Visible (VIS), Near-Infrared (NIR), and Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR).

Based on the Application, the market is segregated into Spectrometers, Scientific Cameras, Machine Vision, Security & Surveillance, and Radiation Thermometry.

The InGaAs image sensor market is segmented based on End-User into Military & Defense, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Transportation, and Others.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia Pacific and North America are estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the large presence of market players combined with high expenditures on technological advancements in InGaAs image sensor market.

InGaAs Image Sensor Market Growth Drivers:

The increasing utilization of InGaAs image sensing technologies in the domain of spectroscopy is driving the growth of the market.

The rising demand of InGaAs image sensors for surveillance and security purposes is accelerating the growth of the market.

The increasing application of InGaAs image sensors in night vision imaging, hyperspectral imaging, and industrial sorting is propelling the growth of the market.

Restraints

The increasing damage to the sensors by electrostatic discharge at the time of ribbon cable disconnection is restraining the growth of the market.

The high level of noise produced by InGaAs image sensors due to low bandgap properties is hindering the growth of the market.

Opportunities

The increasing miniaturization of InGaAs image sensors is expected to present significant growth opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the linear image sensor segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Linear image sensors are cost-effective and offer high speed for applications that require fast data capture. Thus, linear image sensors are well-suited for applications that require images of a single row of data, such as barcode scanning and document scanning. Furthermore, the utilization of InGaAs linear image sensors in foreign object inspection and optical communication applications is accelerating the growth of the market.

Based on Resolution, 640x514 resolution segment offered substantial shares to the global IP desk phone market in the year 2022. The square format, small size, and high frame rate of InGaAs image sensors with 640x514 resolution is driving the growth of the market. Thus, the utilization of image sensors in emerging machine vision, AR/VR, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications is propelling the growth of the market.

Based on Wavelength, the visible region segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Modern security & surveillance cameras capture images in visible spectrum for inspection & monitoring purposes. Moreover, the application of InGaAs image sensors in medical industry to monitor clinical conditions, support diagnosis, and guide patients about the health and fitness levels is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on the Application, the security & surveillance segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The utilization of InGaAs image sensors in port & harbor security for the detection and identification of large objects such as ships, cruise, and boats is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, InGaAs image sensors are deployed in military & defense industry for border security and perimeter security. Additionally, the application of InGaAs image sensors in CCTV cameras for public safety is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Based on End-User, the industrial automation segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the year 2022. The growing demand for automation in industries for applications such as material sorting and monitoring of processes is proliferating the growth of the market. InGaAs image sensors are utilized to perform tasks that were otherwise performed by human workers. Therefore, the ability of InGaAs image sensors to capture high resolution images in industrial spaces is driving the growth of the market.

Based on region, The North American region has been a major contributor to the growth of wind turbine pitch systems market. The growing investments for security & surveillance to maintain public safety is driving the growth of the market. The increasing installation of CCTV cameras in public spaces such as shopping malls, airports, and streets is further propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the increasing demand for InGaAs image sensors from healthcare industry is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, OMNIVISION introduced new low-power, high-performance 2k 4-megapixel image sensor for consumer security and surveillance cameras

In February 2023, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. introduced new LUMIX S5IIX and LUMIX S5II Full-frame mirrorless cameras featuring 24-megapixel 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor to achieve high resolution images.

List of Major Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

Chunghwa Leading Photonics Tech

First Sensor AG

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Jenoptik

Luna

New Imaging Technologies

SemiConductor Devices

Sofradir Group

Teledyne FLIR LLC

United Technologies Corporation

Xenics

Global InGaAs Image Sensor Market Segmentation:

By Type

InGaAs Linear Image Sensor

InGaAs Area Image Sensor

By Resolution 320x256 640x512 1280x1024

By Wavelength

Visible (VIS)

Near-Infrared (NIR)

Short Wavelength Infrared (SWIR)

By Application

Spectrometers

Scientific Cameras

Machine Vision

Security & Surveillance

Radiation Thermometry

End-User Military & Defense Food & Beverages Healthcare Industrial Automation Transportation Others



Key Questions Covered in the InGaAs Image Sensor Market Report

What is InGaAs Image Sensor?

InGaAs image sensors are an essential component of camera that convert light into electrical signals. The sensors are utilized in a wide variety of applications including industrial measurements, defense and surveillance, physics and chemistry measurement, and optical communication applications.

What will be the potential market valuation for the InGaAs image sensor market industry by 2030? The market for global InGaAs image sensors is expected to reach USD 150.96 Million in 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% due to the growing investments in security & surveillance for maintaining safety in public spaces.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the InGaAs Image Sensor market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? The report consists of segments including Type, Resolution, Wavelength, Application and End-User. Each segment is projected to have the fastest growing sub-segment being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, the Type segment witnessed area image sensors as the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. InGaAs area image sensors are widely used in smartphones, digital cameras, and security cameras due to their ability to capture full two-dimensional images with high resolution.

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030?

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest-CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of consumer electronic devices such as smartphones and cameras, contributing to the growth of the regional market.

