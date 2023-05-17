Peepeekisis Cree Nation Announces Establishment of Co-Development Company, Miwasin Development Group, with Steel River Group Ltd.

BALCARRES, Saskatchewan, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peepeekisis Cree Nation (the Nation) is proud to announce the creation of a new co-development company called Miwasin Development Group (Miwasin), formed between Peepeekisis Development Ltd. (PDL), the economic arm of Peepeekisis Cree Nation, and Steel River Group Ltd. (Steel River), an Indigenous-owned diversified management entity.



Miwasin, named after the Cree word for “it is good”, will oversee PDL projects both on and off reserve. This includes some unique and first of their kind developments expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Peepeekisis Cree Nation views this strategic move as a very important step towards their path of economic independence.

“The work being done between PDL and Steel River Group is critical as our Nation works toward attaining economic sovereignty,” said Chief Francis Dieter, Peepeekisis Cree Nation. “We started off walking and will hopefully soon be running as a Nation. Steel River has built a strong relationship with integrity, honesty and family values, and its vision and goals align with our Nation's.”

To maximize investing capacity in various businesses and developments, PDL chose to partner with Steel River to assist in this process. With Steel River’s mandate to partner with Indigenous Nations to increase opportunities for Indigenous employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience, the organization will help build the capacity of PDL and the Nation.

“Steel River Group is honoured to collaborate with Peepeekisis Development Ltd. to create a Nation-owned economic vehicle that will respect the Nation’s history and traditions and contribute to the community’s economic independence,” said Trent Fequet, founder and CEO of Steel River Group. “Together, the strength of our relationship will be demonstrated through Miwasin, building capacity, strengthening competency for the Nation and supporting its people to achieve sustainable growth and sovereignty for generations to come.”

Through Miwasin, the Nation looks forward to unearthing and exploring a range of projects that will drive economic independence and sustainable development, while creating opportunities for growth and prosperity for all.

About Peepeekisis Cree Nation

The Peepeekisis Cree Nation is a signatory of Treaty #4 in 1874. Located in the traditional territory of Treaty #4 that spans thousands of kilometers traversing the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta, the Peepeekisis Cree Nation is home to many distinct cultural groupings.

About Peepeekisis Development Ltd.

Peepeekisis Development Ltd. is owned by the Peepeekisis Cree Nation economic board. The company focuses primarily on creating businesses on the Nation and bringing jobs to the community. The company also ensures these businesses created provide goods and services to the Nation and local communities. The company has established several businesses including a cannabis store and a gas and convenience store.

About Steel River Group

Steel River Group is an Indigenous-owned diversified management and development entity. The company’s mission to partner with Indigenous Nations and Peoples to maximize employment, education, ownership and entrepreneurial experience. The company’s Governing Principles are deeply rooted in Indigenous values, beliefs and culture. Steel River’s operating approach is centered around the company’s inclusive Ecosystem Model, which brings Steel River Owned Companies, Indigenous Nations and Strategic Alliance Partners together over a shared vision and set of values.

For more information about Steel River Group, visit www.steelrivergroup.com.

Media Contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

C: 403-585-4570

E: smacdonald@brooklinepr.com