Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Alzheimer's Diagnosis and Treatment Market Outlook to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period, i.e., 2023-2035. The market generated a revenue of around USD 1700 Million at the end of 2022 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 7,000 Million by the end of 2035.

The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the rising count of people living with Alzheimer's disease, and the growing population of old adults. In India, there are more than 4 million people who have dementia. By 2050, the number is projected to rise even more to around 11 million.

In addition, China's elderly population is projected to grow by over 100 million people over the next 20 years, which is contributing to a dramatic increase in dementia cases. There are already estimated to be 10 million Alzheimer's patients in China; by 2050, that number is anticipated to increase to 40 million. Furthermore, market growth is also expected on the account of proactive government efforts to help patients, rising development of drugs, and higher investment in the healthcare sector is also expected to augment the market growth.



Drug development is an expensive and time-consuming process that is likely to hamper market growth. Moreover, a few factors that are expected to restrain the expansion of the Asia Pacific market for Alzheimer's diagnosis and treatment include a higher probability of drug clinical trial failure and a lack of knowledge and awareness of the condition.



The PET scans segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of around USD 900 million by the end of 2035. This growth is on the account of the higher PET scans deployed in the region followed by positive results of PET scanners in detecting dementia. The PET scans segment is to grow at a CAGR of about 9% over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is to garner a revenue of about USD 300 million in 2022.



The market in China collected the highest revenue of nearly USD 500 million in 2022. By the end of 2035, it is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 2000 million, by growing at the CAGR of near to 15% over the forecast period. Factors such as an increased geriatric population and the surging case of Alzheimer's disease is expected to boost the market growth in the region.



Some of the prominent industry leaders

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TauRx Therapeutics Ltd.

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

AbbVie Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Biogen Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

An Outline of the Alzheimer's Diagnosis and Treatment Market Assumptions and Abbreviations Research Methodology & Approach Summary of the Report for Key Decision Makers Forces of the Market Constituents Key Market Opportunities for Business Growth Major Roadblocks for the Market Growth Government Regulation Industry Risk Analysis Industry Pricing Benchmarking & Analysis Global Economic Outlook: Challenges for Global Recovery and its Impact on Asia-Pacific Alzheimer's Diagnosis and Treatment Market Pipeline Analysis Based on Alzheimer's Drugs Impact of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Alzheimer's Diagnosis and Treatment Market Industry Growth Outlook W.R.T Treatment Type Industry Supply Chain Analysis Analysis on Recent Developments in the Alzheimer's and Dementia Diagnosis Kits Epidemiology Analysis on Dementia Associated with Alzheimer's Disease Analysis on the Alzheimer's Progression Competitive Positioning Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

