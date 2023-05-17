Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Report 2023: Players Include Merck, Novartis, Baxter International, F.Hoffmann-La Roche and Fagron Among Others

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Drug Class, By Indication, By Distribution Channel, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cancer supportive care is associated with care given to patients suffering from various types of cancer. Supportive care is intended for relieving the suffering of the patients and improving their quality of life.

Cancer is one of the most prevalent fatal chronic disorders with a high mortality rate due to its invasive nature and prolonged duration of disease. The high prevalence of cancer, increasing research and development along with increasing investment in the biopharmaceutical industry is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The demand for global cancer supportive care products is increasing and because of this, it is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, In 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) in American hospitals are responsible for 1.7 million infections and 99,000 deaths occur per year. Out of all the infections, urinary tract infections occur up to 32% of all healthcare-acquired infections, followed by surgical site infections [22%], pneumonia [15%], and bloodstream infections[14%].

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products market and provides market size (US$ million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2023-2030), considering 2022 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The Global Cancer Supportive Care Products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the Global Cancer Supportive Care Products market.

Detailed Segmentation:



Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Drug Class:

Nonsteroidal Anti- Inflammatory Drugs

Anti-Infective

Anti-Emetics

Monoclonal Antibodies

Erythropoietin Stimulating Agents

Opioid Analgesics

Bisphosphonates

Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Indication:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Leukemia

Ovary Cancer

Melanoma Cancer

Others

Global Cancer Supportive Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Compounding Pharmacies

