Global Process Spectroscopy Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $32.3 Billion by 2939 at a CAGR of 7%

Dublin, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Spectroscopy Market, By Technology, By End user, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The spectroscopic technique has been applied virtually in technical fields of science and technology. Process spectroscopy has been majorly getting adopted for the analysis of the manufactured products.

Moreover, process spectroscopic has several advantages such as it is time-efficient, and it can reduce the overall cost of product monitoring. In addition, process spectroscopic can be used with a number of processes such as Raman spectroscopic, near-infrared, and Fourier transform infrared spectroscopic.



Market Dynamics:



The adoption of a process spectroscopic is mainly get attributed due to an increasing focus of manufacturers on manufacturing the products according to international standards such as ISO, which requires proper monitoring and analysis of manufactured products.



Moreover, increasing adoption of spectroscopic techniques by various end use industries such as healthcare, and food & agriculture, and regulations imposed by the governments such as for ensuring the quality of drugs FDA is imposing Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations, are among the factors that are stimulating the market growth.



Concerns regarding the safety and security of user data are expected to hamper the growth of the process spectroscopy over the forecast period.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Process Spectroscopy Market, By Technology

NIR

FT-IR

Raman

Global Process Spectroscopy Market, By End use

Polymer

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Agriculture

Chemical

Others

Global Process Spectroscopy Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Africa

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Sartorius AG

Bruker Corporation

Kett Electric Laboratory

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Horiba Limited

Danaher Corporation

Foss A/S. Internap

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18856.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $32399.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

