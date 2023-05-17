CGrowth Capital Unveils New Mining Division Targeting High-Demand Clean Energy and Precious Metals

NEW YORK, NY, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CGrowth Capital Inc. (OTC: CGRA) is a public holding company for alternative and undervalued assets. The company is sector and industry agnostic and is solely focused on investing in growth-oriented opportunities where the company’s capital, expertise, and capabilities can help create significant added value for shareholders.



CGRA today announced the launch of its innovative mining division. Strategically targeting both the rapidly growing market for clean energy metals and the enduring demand for precious metals, CGrowth Capital is poised to capitalize on the unprecedented opportunities within the natural resources and mining industry.

Against the backdrop of the prevailing economic landscape, the global precious metals market has experienced an astounding surge, soaring to an impressive valuation of $198.5 billion, owing to its unparalleled ability to offer a secure refuge amidst inflationary pressures and political uncertainties. In parallel, the clean energy metals market is undergoing a substantial upswing, driven by the escalating global adoption of sustainable energy solutions.

"By establishing our new mining division, we are entering an exciting chapter in CGrowth Capital’s story," said Mitchell Smith, CEO of CGrowth Capital Inc. “This is a strategic move that directly benefits our shareholders. Our dual focus on high-demand clean energy metals and precious metals presents a diversified and powerful investment opportunity for our shareholders, promising significant returns in the short to medium term.”

With the global mining market projected to skyrocket to a staggering $2775.5 billion by 2027, CGRA is perfectly positioned to capture this wave of growth. With strategic investments in projects encompassing crucial clean energy metals and precious metals, the company is primed to capitalize on the soaring global demand for these resources and in turn benefit CGRA shareholders immensely.

“CGRA will be at the forefront of the surging demand for clean energy and precious metals," said Nicolas Link, Chairman of CGrowth Capital. "Our strategic commitment to these high-demand metals will undoubtedly fuel our growth, drive shareholder value, and enable us to stake our claim in the global mining industry.

"From the outset, our approach to mining will be inclusive and respectful of the communities in which we operate," added Link. "We're not just here to extract value from the ground – we're here to create value for our shareholders, for the global economy, and for the local communities that are directly impacted by our operations. We believe this balanced approach will distinguish CGRA in the mining industry and contribute to our long-term success.”

As part of this new division CGrowth Capital is excited to announce the appointment of Roland Smith to the executive board of the new mining division. With over 40 years of experience in engineering and construction within the mining and metals refining industry, Roland brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record in managing large-scale global projects. His extensive industry knowledge and leadership skills will undoubtedly steer the growth trajectory of CGrowth Capital Mining. "Roland's addition to our team fortifies our strategic vision and operational capabilities," Link added. "His extensive experience and industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our mining division forward."

The launch of CGRA’s mining division marks a significant milestone in the company's growth trajectory, positioning it to seize upon and capitalize on the ever-growing opportunities in the booming markets of clean energy and precious metals and the wider mining industry in general.

The company looks forward to announcing its first mining project in the coming days.

For regular CGrowth Capital (CGRA) updates, you are invited to view the company’s website and/or to follow the company’s Twitter account:

Website: https://cgra-mining.com

Twitter: @CGRAOTC

Contact: info@cgrowthcapital.com

Source: CGRA

